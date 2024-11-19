When Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery 'imagined' 1 way she could have broken every NCAA record: “I don’t think those could be touched”

It's not hard to imagine what records Caitlin Clark would have broken had she played her full five years in college. Her boyfriend, former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery, opened up about that in February 2023.

Speaking to media during the 2022-23 season, McCaffery was asked about Clark playing all five years.

"She could break every record probably, right," he said. "And like, those records would never be, I don't think those could be touched, if she plays the full five and scores and assists the way, like, if she continues on the path. Especially once they lose Monica, like, who knows? What I mean, who knows what she'll do next year and then the year after that."

Caitlin Clark played four years and still broke records

Connor McCaffery might have thought he could predict the kind of records Caitlin Clark would set during her time in college, but not even he could have seen the kind of success she had coming.

Clark chose to forgo her fifth year at Iowa to head to the WNBA, but she still wreaked havoc in her four years as a Hawkeye.

During her time at Iowa, she set Division I records for career points (3,951), points in a season (1,234), career points per game (28.42), 3-pointers in a season (201), career 3-pointers (548), and 3-pointers per game in a season (5.15). She also holds the record for most career triple-doubles with 17.

She left college as the all-time leader in career points, scoring average, 3-point field goals, 3-pointers per game, career assists, assists per game, field goals made, 3-point attempts, free throws made, and free throws attempted. That’s for all divisions, not just Division I.

She also became the third player in Division I women’s basketball history to finish her career with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 assists (3,951 points and 1,144 assists).

A generational talent heads to the WNBA

Caitlin Clark continued her college dominance in her WNBA rookie year with the Indiana Fever, becoming the first rookie since 2008 to be named to the All-WNBA First Team.

She was also awarded the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and was selected for the All-Rookie Team. At this rate, no record is safe.

