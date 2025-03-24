When Deion Sanders reprimanded son Shilo for mistreating daughter Shelomi Sanders: "You know you nasty"

It is not news that NFL legend Deion Sanders adores his youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, and will always stand up for her, even against his other children. In a hilarious YouTube video from July 10, 2023, Sanders scolded his oldest son, Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, for being "nasty" to his baby sister.

Shilo Facetimed his dad, complaining about Shelomi's "bad attitude," which included refusing to help him with his YouTube videos and refusing to travel to Las Vegas with him or visit him at his house. However, Shelomi fired back, saying Shilo was being rude and she only refused help with his videos because he did not pay her for the previous ones.

Shelomi also accused Shilo of not visiting her, either, which he denied. But their dad took sides with his daughter and chided Shilo (Timestamp: 1:57):

"You know, don't do that. You know you nasty."

Then, Deion asked Shilo if he could treat his sister better, to which the college football star replied with a firm "no." However, the exchange only showed how tight-knit the Sanders family is and how Coach Prime enjoys a close relationship with his kids, despite his fractured relationship with their mother.

Shelomi Sander's dad, Deion Sanders, promises to buy her brother Shilo a car under one condition

Shelomi Sander's dad, Deion Sanders, promised to buy older brother Shilo Sanders a car if he ran fast enough at his upcoming pro day. A YouTube video on March 7 showed the NFL legend bantering with his son during the Colorado men's football star's strength and conditioning sessions. Shilo had bragged that he could run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

“You say 4.40?” His dad asked (Timestamp: 12:26). “You run a 4.4, I’ll buy you a new car.”

Deion Sanders is an NFL legend, with two Super Bowls, Eight Pro Bowls, six first-team All-Pro selections and the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is also a 2011 Hall of Famer, with 1,331 interception return yards, which ranks fourth in NFL history, and also played for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

His sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, followed in his footsteps and are already making waves in the football world under his guidance as the Colorado Buffaloes coach.

As the two prepare for the 2025 NFL draft in April, their dad is not holding back in motivating them even if it means buying them a brand-new car.

