When Duke’s Cooper Flagg named Michael Jordan and Sue Bird GOATs of basketball among other rapid fire questions

Duke star Cooper Flagg has been the talk of the town in this year's March Madness. The freshman has led the Blue Devils into the Elite Eight, with the team being serious contenders to win the national title.

Ad

While Flagg has been grabbing headlines on the court, he once shared who he sees as his GOATs during a rapid-fire session with "SLAMHS" in July 2024. When asked about who he felt was the best NBA player of all-time, Flagg responded:

"Michael Jordan, he is the GOAT."

Jordan is widely recognized as one of the greatest players to have graced the NBA, having won six titles with the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Trending

Flagg was then asked about his choice for the best WNBA player of all time, to which he answered:

"Sue Bird."

Bird won four WNBA championships during her time with the Seattle Storm from 2002 to 2022.

Flagg went on to call the Boston Celtics' 1985-85 team the best team in NBA history, before naming Kawhi Leonard as the best defender of all time. He also said five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich was the best coach of all time.

Ad

In the video, Flagg also said that the Air Jordan 4 Pine Green sneakers were the best basketball sneakers. The Duke star also revealed that Chief Keef's "Faneto" was his pre-game hype song.

Ad

Duke star Cooper Flagg includes Michael Jordan in All-Time Starting 5

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Getty

In an interview with GQ Sports in July last year, Cooper Flagg named his all-time NBA starting 5. The list featured Magic Johnson at No. 1, Michael Jordan at No. 2, Kobe Bryant at No. 3, LeBron James at No. 4 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 5.

Ad

Ad

Flagg committed to Duke in 2024, over an offer to play for Dan Hurley's UConn. He is currently averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and has been one of the best players on the college circuit this season.

Flagg's top-seeded Duke will face No. 2 seed Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback