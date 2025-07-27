When Geno Auriemma blamed his “character flaws” for critiquing Rebecca Lobo & UConn even after winning the NCAA championship in 1995

After capturing his first NCAA championship with the UConn Huskies in 1995, Geno Auriemma couldn’t resist criticizing his players’ performances even in victory. During a February 2015 interview on "The Geno Auriemma Show" with SNY’s Kerith Burke, he reflected on an unforgettable night after their historic win. He also gave a humorous take on his intense coaching style.

Burke recalled a story shared by 1995 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Rebecca Lobo. According to Lobo, after winning the title, the Huskies gathered in their hotel room to watch a VHS recording of the game. Auriemma couldn't stop pointing out mistakes and turned it into an impromptu film session. He admitted that the story was true.

“I do remember doing that like it was last night,” Auriemma said. “Because when you have some character flaws and you're emotionally unstable like I am a lot of the time, you can't put a lid on that stuff all the time.”

As the team sat on the floor like “it was movie time in third grade,” Auriemma started watching calmly. However, just a few minutes into the game, he blurted, “What was that?” After a few more plays, he snapped again, “Are you kidding me?”

Eventually, he asked someone to pause the tape so he could analyze a mistake, prompting one of the players to reassure him.

“Then a couple of them turned around and one of them let me know that I was number one in their life," Auriemma said. "'Coach you're number one. 'Thanks, I appreciate that.’”

Before Auriemma took over the program in 1985, UConn had only one winning season. His hiring marked a turning point for the university’s investment in women’s sports.

Auriemma now has 12 national titles and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. His obsession with excellence remains part of what has made the Huskies a force — even if it meant dissecting a championship tape.

Paige Bueckers jokes about Geno Auriemma's reaction to All-Star game defense

Former UConn star and current Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers recently shared a hilarious take on her college coach, Geno Auriemma. She shared how he would've reacted to the defense in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.

When asked what Auriemma might have thought of Team Collier’s defensive performance, Bueckers didn’t hold back.

“Just completely awful. Disturbing demonstration of basketball on both ends of the floor,” Bueckers said on July 20, via Sports Illustrated.

Her response highlighted the nature of the game as Team Collier defeated Team Clark 151-131. It was a matchup that prioritized offense and flair over lockdown defense. Bueckers had a solid performance, recording six points, two rebounds and eight assists.

Since making her league debut, Bueckers has been considered the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year award. She is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 45.0% shooting, including 32.8% from 3-point range.

Across four seasons with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.6 apg and 2.1 spg.

