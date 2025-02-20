When Geno Auriemma hilariously reacted with 1 word to American coaching legend's "Thank God you're still with us" comment

In January 2019, Geno Auriemma was joined by legendary soccer coach Anson Dorrance for a conversation organized by Brett Ledbetter in an episode of "What Drives Winning."

At first, only Auriemma and Ledbetter were present, and four minutes into the interview, Dorrance, who led the University of North Carolina women's soccer team to 21 NCAA championships, joined the discussion.

Ledbetter asked Dorrance for his general thoughts on Auriemma, to which he replied with an impressive compliment mixed with some self-deprecating humor.

"I love Geno, he's immensely entertaining and he's just brutally honest in a way that I think is refreshing," Anson said (at 4:12). "I know it gets him into trouble, just like some of the stuff I say gets me into trouble.

"So we're a member of a generation that's slowly becoming extinct, but I'm glad someone is still alive that tries to stuff his foot into his mouth as often as I try to. So thank God you're still with us, Geno — thank you."

Geno Auriemma's response was absolutely priceless — he simply said one word: "Yeah," and the audience erupted in laughter.

Dorrance, who retired in 2023, is the winningest coach in women's college soccer, accumulating 934 wins over his illustrious 44-year career with the Tar Heels. Meanwhile, Auriemma also became the winningest coach in women’s college basketball history in November 2024.

Geno Auriemma talks about how some players "crumble" under pressure

UConn coach Geno Auriemma did not build his dynasty by taking it easy on players but rather by pushing them to their limits.

In episode 2 of "Legendary Basketball," the Hall of Fame coach sat down with Dan Hurley, UConn men's basketball coach, and discussed recruiting the right players and how they built a championship culture

"The danger that we run into is every kid that walks in the building and looks around — that's what they've always wanted," Auriemma said (at 1:45). "But then they're in the middle of it, and now they got to perform to that level.

"Some kids crumble, and other kids step up and are even better than you thought they were going to be. And you never know that when you're recruiting them. You hope this kid is as good as you think they are."

Geno Auriemma has produced several icons in women's basketball, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, and now Paige Bueckers.

