  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • When Geno Auriemma hilariously reacted with 1 word to American coaching legend's "Thank God you're still with us" comment

When Geno Auriemma hilariously reacted with 1 word to American coaching legend's "Thank God you're still with us" comment

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:37 GMT
UConn women
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Former UNC soccer coach Anson Dorrance - Source: Imagn

In January 2019, Geno Auriemma was joined by legendary soccer coach Anson Dorrance for a conversation organized by Brett Ledbetter in an episode of "What Drives Winning."

Ad

At first, only Auriemma and Ledbetter were present, and four minutes into the interview, Dorrance, who led the University of North Carolina women's soccer team to 21 NCAA championships, joined the discussion.

Ledbetter asked Dorrance for his general thoughts on Auriemma, to which he replied with an impressive compliment mixed with some self-deprecating humor.

"I love Geno, he's immensely entertaining and he's just brutally honest in a way that I think is refreshing," Anson said (at 4:12). "I know it gets him into trouble, just like some of the stuff I say gets me into trouble.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So we're a member of a generation that's slowly becoming extinct, but I'm glad someone is still alive that tries to stuff his foot into his mouth as often as I try to. So thank God you're still with us, Geno — thank you."
youtube-cover
Ad

Geno Auriemma's response was absolutely priceless — he simply said one word: "Yeah," and the audience erupted in laughter.

Dorrance, who retired in 2023, is the winningest coach in women's college soccer, accumulating 934 wins over his illustrious 44-year career with the Tar Heels. Meanwhile, Auriemma also became the winningest coach in women’s college basketball history in November 2024.

Geno Auriemma talks about how some players "crumble" under pressure

UConn coach Geno Auriemma did not build his dynasty by taking it easy on players but rather by pushing them to their limits.

Ad

In episode 2 of "Legendary Basketball," the Hall of Fame coach sat down with Dan Hurley, UConn men's basketball coach, and discussed recruiting the right players and how they built a championship culture

"The danger that we run into is every kid that walks in the building and looks around — that's what they've always wanted," Auriemma said (at 1:45). "But then they're in the middle of it, and now they got to perform to that level.
Ad
"Some kids crumble, and other kids step up and are even better than you thought they were going to be. And you never know that when you're recruiting them. You hope this kid is as good as you think they are."
youtube-cover

Geno Auriemma has produced several icons in women's basketball, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, and now Paige Bueckers.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी