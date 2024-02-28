When was the last time BYU made the NCAA Tournament? Exploring the Cougars’ history and record in March Madness

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 28, 2024 18:18 IST
The BYU Cougars' Men's Basketball Team is fifth in the Big 12. Their recent win against the Kansas Jayhawks was their 20th of the season, securing their place in the NCAA Tournament.

They have made the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight thrice, Sweet Sixteen seven times and Round of 32 nine times. Furthermore, they have won the Conference tournament championship thrice and the Conference regular season championship 27 times.

With a 20-8 record in the Big 12, the Cougars have improved to 7-34 against AP top-10 teams on the road. Their last top-10 win came against Gonzaga in 2017, when they upset the then-unbeaten No. 1 Bulldogs.

The Cougars have made 30 appearances in the prestigious NCAA Tournaments, where they have a 15-33 record. They have made the NCAA Tournament this season after their recent victory.

The Cougars last played the NCAA Tournament in 2021 but were knocked out following a 62-73 loss against UCLA. Before that, they had reached the First Four in 2015 but lost to Ole Miss.

BYU in March Madness

The Cougars are back in the tournament after three years. While they have produced some of the best talents like Jimmer Fredette, Danny Ainge, Shawn Bradley, Elijah Bryant and Greg Kite, they have never won the tournament.

Having played their first NCAA game in 1950, let's have a look at their history in the NCAA Tournament:

1950 - Western Regional Third Place
1951 - Western Regional Third Place
1957 - Western Regional Third Place
1965 - Western Regional Third Place
1969 - Quarterfinals
1972 - Quarterfinals
1979 - Second Round
1980 - Second Round
1981 - Elite Eight
1984 - Second Round
1987 - First Round
1988 - Second Round
1990 - First Round
1991 - Second Round
1992 - First Round
1993 - Second Round
1995 - First Round
2001 - First Round
2003 - First Round
2004 - First Round
2007 - First Round
2008 - First Round
2009 - First Round
2010 - Second Round
2011 - Sweet Sixteen
2012 - First Round
2014 - Round of 64
2015 - First Four
2021 - First Round

How far do you think the Cougars will fare in the NCAA Tournament this season?

