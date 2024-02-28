When was the last time BYU made the NCAA Tournament? Exploring the Cougars’ history and record in March Madness

The BYU Cougars' Men's Basketball Team is fifth in the Big 12. Their recent win against the Kansas Jayhawks was their 20th of the season, securing their place in the NCAA Tournament.

They have made the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight thrice, Sweet Sixteen seven times and Round of 32 nine times. Furthermore, they have won the Conference tournament championship thrice and the Conference regular season championship 27 times.

With a 20-8 record in the Big 12, the Cougars have improved to 7-34 against AP top-10 teams on the road. Their last top-10 win came against Gonzaga in 2017, when they upset the then-unbeaten No. 1 Bulldogs.

When was the last time BYU made the NCAA Tournament?

The Cougars have made 30 appearances in the prestigious NCAA Tournaments, where they have a 15-33 record. They have made the NCAA Tournament this season after their recent victory.

The Cougars last played the NCAA Tournament in 2021 but were knocked out following a 62-73 loss against UCLA. Before that, they had reached the First Four in 2015 but lost to Ole Miss.

BYU in March Madness

The Cougars are back in the tournament after three years. While they have produced some of the best talents like Jimmer Fredette, Danny Ainge, Shawn Bradley, Elijah Bryant and Greg Kite, they have never won the tournament.

Having played their first NCAA game in 1950, let's have a look at their history in the NCAA Tournament:

1950 - Western Regional Third Place 1951 - Western Regional Third Place 1957 - Western Regional Third Place 1965 - Western Regional Third Place 1969 - Quarterfinals 1972 - Quarterfinals 1979 - Second Round 1980 - Second Round 1981 - Elite Eight 1984 - Second Round 1987 - First Round 1988 - Second Round 1990 - First Round 1991 - Second Round 1992 - First Round 1993 - Second Round 1995 - First Round 2001 - First Round 2003 - First Round 2004 - First Round 2007 - First Round 2008 - First Round 2009 - First Round 2010 - Second Round 2011 - Sweet Sixteen 2012 - First Round 2014 - Round of 64 2015 - First Four 2021 - First Round

How far do you think the Cougars will fare in the NCAA Tournament this season?

