When Paige Bueckers picked $800 million WWE superstar The Rock to be her hypothetical teammate

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is doing all she can to close out her collegiate basketball career in the strongest way possible. Earlier on Monday, March 2, as the second seed of Spokane Regional 4, the Huskies defeated the top-seeded USC Trojans by 14 points, 78-64, in the Elite Eight to move closer towards their goal of a national title.

Ad

But while all her focus remains on taking her home her first and likely only national championship, Bueckers may still have her fantasy teammate lingering in her head. Back in August of 2023, during an episode of "The Burner Show" by Overtime Live on YouTube, the senior shared who she'd want to share the court with hypothetically.

Bueckers then admitted that WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is her pick to be her celebrity teammate in basketball, whether at the college level or beyond.

Ad

Trending

"That's a good question. Honestly like, probably, The Rock, because he would set mad good screens for me, and he would get in the way, he would rebound. And, I just need him to be that. So, I feel like he would play his role well. He would be a great screen setter for me," she shared. (0:03)

Ad

Ad

Given that The Rock, whose net worth is $800 million per Celebrity Net Worth, is listed at 6 feet, five inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, then he'd pose an unfair advantage towards anyone looking to go through his screens. With this at her disposal, Bueckers can find herself open most of the time to either score, drive, or make game-winning plays.

Currently, Bueckers and the rest of the Geno Auriemma-coached squad are preparing for their 2025 NCAA Final Four opponent, the first seed overall, the UCLA Bruins, on Friday, April 4. Meanwhile, Johnson is ramping up for WWE Wrestlemania 41 on April 19 to 20.

Ad

Paige Bueckers is looking to go No. 1 in the 2025 WNBA Draft with a national title to her name

Ad

Ever since the start of the 2024-2025 season, Paige Bueckers has been highly touted as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft next month given that she has become one of the faces of college basketball. But with everything she has accomplished, Bueckers is yet to win a national championship in her career.

Nevertheless, if Bueckers and the UConn Huskies advance past the Bruins and win the national title this year, then they'd snap a nine-year championship drought for their program, which last won it back in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here