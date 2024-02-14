Where did Bryn Forbes play college basketball? Exploring former NBA champ’s college stats

Former NBA champion Bryn Forbes was arrested last week in San Antonio for alleged assault. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Forbes got into an argument with a woman he is dating that turned physical after arriving home.

The police report states that Forbes struck the woman multiple times during the altercation, resulting in her needing medical assistance. Forbes was arrested on suspicion of assault with bodily injury stemming from the incident.

With the case under investigation, what college Forbes attended has been a question on many minds.

Where did Bryn Forbes play college basketball?

Bryn Forbes started his college career at Cleveland State in 2012. He made an immediate impact as a freshman and continued improving as a sophomore.

Going into his junior year in 2014, Forbes transferred to Michigan State to be closer to his home of Lansing, Michigan, and care for his young son and a family member. He was granted a waiver to play right away for the Spartans.

It was at Michigan State where Forbes became one of the nation's best three-point shooters. As a Spartan, Forbes had standout seasons and became known for his elite perimeter shooting, without relying on volume attempts. He provided Michigan State with an accomplished scoring threat.

Bryn Forbes' college stats

Bryn Forbes had an accomplished college career spanning both Cleveland State and Michigan State. He consistently demonstrated elite perimeter shooting in both programs. Though his scoring averages fluctuated each season, Forbes' three-point shooting prowess remained a constant threat that opposing teams had to account for.

In his freshman season at Cleveland State, Forbes started 18 games, averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 38.9% from three-point range.

His sophomore season saw him become a full-time starter, putting up 15.6 points per game and improving his three-point shooting to 42.4%.

After transferring to Michigan State, Forbes' scoring dipped to 8.5 points per game his junior season, but he remained an elite three-point threat at 42.7%.

Forbes became a starter again in his senior year for the Spartans, increasing his scoring to 14.4 points per game while shooting a phenomenal 48.1% from three-point range.

