Where did Darius Garland play high school basketball? Exploring Cleveland guard's amateur career 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was a superstar at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee where he received many accolades, including the Tennessee Mr. Basketball Award, which he won three straight times from 2016-18, along with the Naismith Trophy High School All-America honorable mention.

Garland led Brentwood to four straight Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division II-AA state titles. In his fourth year, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 27.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He took part in the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game, where he dished off a game-high 11 assists.

Garland was rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, where he had a grade of 93. He expressed his commitment to play for Vanderbilt in 2018 to become the best recruit to ever sign with the Commodores.

Darius Garland's college career was cut short by injury

His start was promising as he tallied a game-high 24 points in Vanderbilt's 79-70 win over Winthrop on Nov. 6, 2018. Just 13 days later, Garland dropped a season-high 33 points against Liberty.

The guard's impressive season was cut short on Nov. 23 when he suffered a meniscus injury against Kent State. Days later, he was ruled out of the season. In five games, Garland averaged 16.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg and 1.8 spg. He shot 53.7% from the field, including 47.8% from the 3-point area.

The Gary, Indiana native left Vanderbilt in 2019 to recover from his injury and prepare for the NBA draft.

Darius Garland delivers for Cleveland

Darius Garland was selected fifth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Garland was selected No. 5 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 draft. He had a slow start to his first season with the Cavs, tallying 12.3 ppg and 3.9 apg. The point guard bounced back in the 2020-21 season as he tallied 17.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 6.1 apg and 1.2 spg.

Garland followed that up with an awesome 2021-22 season when he was selected as an All-Star. He averaged 21.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 8.6 apg and 1.3 spg and career-highs of 46.2% and 89.2% from the field and the free-throw line, respectively.

The point guard picked up where he left off in 2022-23 as he recorded 21.6 ppg, 7.8 apg, 2.7 rpg and 1.2 spg. He improved from the 3-point line at 41.0% and shot 86.3% from the free-throw line.

This past season, Garland remains the Cavaliers' main contributor along with stars Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Evan Mobley. He helped the team reach the NBA playoffs where they were seeded fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers outplayed the Orlando Magic in their first-round series, 4-3, and are now playing the Boston Celtics in the East semifinals. In Game 4, Garland sizzled for 30 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes of action and led the Cavs' offense despite losing to the Celtics, 109-102.

The point guard hopes Cleveland will come back from a 1-3 deficit to qualify for the Eastern Conference finals. However, the odds of achieving the feat are difficult as only 13 NBA teams have successfully overcome the deficit in 271 attempts.