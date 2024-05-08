Rob Dillingham is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Kentucky point guard was a starter last season but often showed a glimpse of brilliance when he came onto the court.

He possesses distinctive scoring and playmaking skills. Despite concerns about his size, the Wildcat product has the ability to create scoring opportunities effectively. Projected as a lottery pick, we take a look at the teams that could draft Dillingham in June.

NBA teams that could draft Rob Dillingham

#1 San Antonio Spurs

One of the most realistic options in the upcoming NBA draft for Rob Dillingham is the San Antonio Spurs. According to a mock draft from ESPN in February, the Spurs were projected to select the Kentucky guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

The Spurs undoubtedly have a point guard problem, as that was evident last season in the NBA. Dillingham comes as a top option for the franchise in the draft. Despite his small stature, listed at six-foot-two and only 170 pounds, he's seen as having considerable upside and potential.

Dillingham compensates for his smaller frame with impressive speed and athleticism. However, his primary appeal lies in his shooting ability, as he boasts a remarkable accuracy of just under 45 percent from beyond the arc.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder

In April, the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor projected the Oklahoma City Thunder to select Rob Dillingham with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They hold the rights to the Houston Rockets' top-four protected first-round pick, which they should be able to utilize that pick.

O'Connor sees the Thunder prioritizing the acquisition of a score-first guard, a void they haven't filled since the departure of Tre Mann. Not many analysts are projecting the franchise to go this way in the draft, but a lot of things are unpredictable in a perceived weak draft.

#3 Detroit Pistons

In March, CBS’ Kyle Boone in his mock draft projected Rob Dillingham to be selected as the second overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. Without a doubt, the franchise comes as a brilliant option for the Kentucky guard, as he appears to be one of the qualities they need.

The Pistons didn’t do well in many key areas this season. They ranked 29th in the league in ball retention, 29th in 3-point shooting accuracy and 25th in defensive efficiency. This pretty much suggests that the franchise needs players with quality shooting in a host of positions.

Dillingham's brilliant shooting ability makes him a right fit for the Pistons. He boasts an impressive accuracy of nearly 45% from beyond the arc, which is a huge upside.