Where to watch USC vs Michigan? Date, time, streaming options, and more (March 8) | Women's college basketball season 2024-25

The USC vs Michigan matchup is set to take place on Saturday in what should be one of the best games of the weekend. The No. 1-ranked USC Trojans (27-2) will take on the No. 5-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ad

The Big Ten Tournament has been exciting so far, and with two exciting matchups in the semifinals on Saturday, that should continue.

When is USC vs Michigan?

This matchup between the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 8. The game is being held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Where to watch USC vs Michigan?

Fans interested in tuning into this game can watch it on the Big Ten Network. There are no other streaming options.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from USC vs Michigan?

The Big Ten Tournament takes place over five days, with one round taking place each day. However, not every team needs to play every day as higher-seeded teams earn byes through the early rounds.

The Michigan Wolverines earned a bye through the first round before playing in the second round on Thursday. They defeated No. 12-ranked Washington 66-58 to advance to the quarterfinals. There they took on No. 4-ranked Maryland, upsetting the Terrapins in convincing fashion 98-71. They are now the lowest-ranked team in the semifinals.

Ad

As the No. 1 seed, the USC Trojans earned a bye through the first two rounds of the Big Ten Tournament. They played their first game on Friday in the quarterfinals. They took on No. 9-ranked Indiana. While the Hoosiers kept the game competitive, the Trojans ultimately came out on top with an 85-79 victory.

Heading into this game, most fans, media experts and sportsbooks agree that USC is a big favorite. The Trojans are -500 favorites to win this game, whereas the Wolverines are +380 underdogs. The spread is set at 9.5 points.

Ad

Part of the reason USC is so heavily favored is because these teams have already played each other once this season. They faced off on Dec. 29, and the Trojans dominated with a 78-58 victory.

The Trojans are on great form heading into the game, winning their last eight, and fans should expect that to continue. Michigan has also played well, winning its last three games, but it will likely be outmatched by the USC Trojans. Regardless, it should be an interesting matchup to watch on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here