Which team has won the most women's college basketball national championships in the last decade? Exploring NCAA history

The last decade of women's college basketball has provided teams which have won multiple national championships. Some made title runs consistently, but there are not many teams that have repeated.

Let's look at the team that has won the most women's national titles in the last decade.

Connecticut Huskies

The UConn Huskies are the most successful women's basketball team in Division I history. The Huskies have won 10 titles in the last 25 years. It is to be noted that the first women's Division I tournament was held in 1982.

UConn Huskies won four college basketball national championships in the last decade

In the past decade, including the year 2013, there have been six different national champions. Out of those, the UConn Huskies won four. Not only that, but all were won consecutively. From 2013 to 2016, the Huskies ruled over the women's basketball scene.

NCAA women's tournament: championship

Connecticut won its first college basketball national championship in 1995. The Huskies won their eighth title in 2013. Before they won four titles in a row, the Huskies had already completed a three-peat, from 2002-2004.

In 2013, the Huskies met Louisville for the championship, dominating the Cardinals 93-60. The following year, the Huskies faced top-seeded Notre Dame, which was no competition, in the final. The Huskies met Notre Dame again for the national title in 2015 in a closer game but with the same result.

NCAA women's Final Four: championship

Entering the 2015-16 season, the Huskies had the chance to make history as no team had ever won four consecutive college basketball national championships in women's basketball history. In the 2016 tournament, the Huskies steamrolled in each round to make history.

NCAA women's Final Four: championship

As frequent as their title runs were, the UConn Huskies haven't won a title since 2016. Although they made five consecutive Final Four appearances, they didn't have much past that round.

Recently, the Huskies lost the championship game to the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022.

Coach Geno Auriemma, who's been the mastermind behind the team's 11 titles, is still in the role and should have it in contention for a national championship in the near future.