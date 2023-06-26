Who Are Tyger Campbell's Parents, Tony and Jennifer Campbell? A Closer Look at the UCLA's On-Court Leader's Private Life

Tyger Campbell is a budding star poised to take the basketball world by storm. After a sensational four-year college basketball career (2019-2023) as the on-court general for the UCLA Bruins, the 180-pound Cedar Rapids native will play in the NBA Summer League on an interim contract with Orlando Magic.

He is the third born of Tony and Jennifer Campbell, both Cedar Rapids natives, who met while playing NCAA basketball at Luther College. They named the 5-foot-11 point guard Tyger after golfer Tiger Woods, who was on the verge of winning the 2000 Mercedes Championships in Hawaii.

Get to know Tyger Campbell’s beloved mom and dad.

Shining the spotlight on Tyger Campbell's father: Tony Campbell

Tyger’s father, Tony Campbell, has been a true guiding star for the UCLA floor leader. He was born in 1971 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he attended and played basketball at Washington High School.

He then played college basketball at Luther College, where he was a two-time All-Conference selection and an Honorable Mention McDonald's All-American. Coincidentally, that's also where he met his sweetheart and wife, Jennifer. In 1993, he earned a degree in Elementary Education and Physical Education.

After college, Tony relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was a basketball coach and middle-school science teacher. He spent another decade teaching health and physical education and coaching basketball at Cedar Rapids School District. He has extensively coached women's varsity and high-school boys’ basketball in his colorful career.

Tony lives in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, where he works as the boys' basketball team coach at Lighthouse Christian School and is married to Jennifer Campbell. He's also the brains behind Handles x Buckets, a youth basketball skills program.

Perusing social media, it's clear that Tony is a fun, happy-go-lucky person who loves playing and watching basketball. He's a sworn Chicago Bulls fan, and his all-time favorite player is Michael Jordan.

Turning the spotlight to Jennifer Campbell

Tyger's mother, Jennifer Krekeler-Campbell, also hails from Cedar Rapids and is an alum of Luther College, where he met Tony while playing basketball. She graduated with a business administration degree in 1993.

Mrs. Campbell is Tyger Campbell's biggest cheerleader, and she has been to every one of his basketball games since he was in the third grade. Her social media pages, especially on Instagram, are jam-packed with 'Proud Mom' hashtags, photos, and reposts.

After college, Jennifer coached the girls' basketball team at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. She lives in Antioch, TN, where she’s a homemaker and part-time basketball trainer.

Beyond the basketball court, she is outgoing and loves spending time with family and close friends. Jennifer is a staunch conservative and pro-life activist. Her interests run the gamut from watching basketball to soaking up the sun on the beach and listening to music.

Aside from Tyger, Tony and Jennifer Campbell have two other sons, Trez and Tey, and a daughter, Teeyha.

