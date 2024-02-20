Who is Ashley Scoggin? What we know about the former Nebraska guard suing Cornhuskers over relationship with coach

Former Nebraska women's basketball player, Ashley Scoggin, is now a part of a legal dispute. This has brought attention to the dynamics of power within collegiate basketball. Scoggin has filed a lawsuit against the big names in Nebraska's athletic program and had a troubling relationship with her former assistant coach Chuck Love during her time at the university.

Who is Ashley Scoggin?

Ashley Scoggin was a top guard for the Nebraska women's basketball team. She featured in 51 consecutive games for them and left a lasting mark on the basketball court. She averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in the 2021-22 season. She also showcased remarkable shooting skills as she had a 42% 3-point field goal percentage.

During her two seasons as a starter, Scoggin had a total of 431 points, 96 rebounds, and 98 assists. She was a key player for Nebraska and her career-high was 20 points against No.17 Maryland. Scoggin made some amazing contributions in the key matchups against tough opponents.

Scoggin was a versatile player who could help the team offensively and defensively as well. That is why, she was often referred to as an all-rounded player.

Also Read: "Teammates got a 2nd group chat without her": $212,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins' performance against Oregon State leaves college hoops world in splits

Ashley Scoggin's family

Ashley Scoggin was born in Eugene, Oregon, and grew up in a very supportive family. She is the daughter of Craig and Krissy Scoggin. She also has a younger brother, Justin, and a younger sister, Kyra.

Apart from sports, Scoggin has also pursued an academic path. She graduated from Nebraska in May 2022 and majored in child, youth, and family studies. She was dedicated to athletics and academics during her time at Nebraska.

What happened with Chuck Love and Ashley Scoggin?

Ashley Scoggin during her career-best 20-point game vs Maryland

The heart of the legal battle revolves around the allegations made by Ashley Scoggin against former assistant coach Chuck Love and the Nebraska coaching staff. Scoggin alleges that Love engaged in inappropriate behavior with her, groomed her during her internship at Nebraska and pressured her into a sexual relationship.

She also stressed the fact that she had a fear of retaliation if she refused to say "No" to him, highlighting what she feels is the abuse of power by professional coaches against student-athletes.

"It's a very toublinf and serious subject of predatory coaches that pursue secual relationships with student-stheltes, " remarked Maren Chaloupka, the attorney representing Scoggin.

"There's an enormous imbalance of power between the professinoal coach and student-athletes. This is somethign that was well-knwon in 2022."

Scoggin was removed from the team in February 2022, alongside Love's suspension. This was followed by Love's resignation which reflected the gravity of the situation.

Their absences were reported and questioned continuously. Williams refrained from confirming any connection. She was always caught distracting the media and questions by starting to talk about other things like the team's amazing performance in the game against Penn State at that time.

Also Read: Ashley Scoggin and Chuck Love relationship: Why did former Nebraska women's basketball player file a lawsuit against the Cornhuskers?

This situation came to public attention when Scoggin's teammates discovered her in Love's room on one of the college away trips. Head coach Amy Williams allegedly portrayed Scoggin as deceitful instead of addressing her situation. She failed to provide support to acknowledge any inappropriate conduct against Scoggin.

Hence, Scoggin has filed a lawsuit against them to underscore the failure of Nebraska's coaching staff to prioritize the well-being of student-athletes over the reputation of their athletic program.

As this case unfolds, there is a chance that important discussions and reforms within the college sports community might take place to create a safer and more equitable environment for all athletes.