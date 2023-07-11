Who are Bob Huggins' daughters, Jenna and Jacqueline Huggins? A sneak peek into the personal life of West Virginia's ex-head coach

Bob Huggins' name has hit the news in a big way in the past few weeks, first for homophobic and anti-Catholic slurs against Xavier fans and then for being arrested for a DUI in Pittsburgh.

Then the Hall of Fame coach's story took an inexplicable turn. One of his daughters was the first to indicate that a spectacle was brewing when she made outrageous claims on social media against the West Virginia University's board.

Bob Huggins is married to June Huggins, and they have two daughters: Jenna Leigh Huggins, born in 1983, and her younger sister, Jacqueline Huggins, born in 1986.

Huggins met his wife at Indian Valley South School, Ohio, and they married straight out of college in 1977. June Huggins got dragged into the saga involving her husband due to the disputed resignation letter emanating from her email address.

Bob Huggins' eldest daughter, Jenna, went to the University of Cincinnati for her undergraduate degree in business marketing and followed her father to West Virginia University for her master's in sports management.

She worked in the athletics business office at WVU before taking a position as the department's travel coordinator.

The youngest daughter, Jacqueline Huggins, announced on Twitter that she is engaged to Ford Motor Company's Billy Anderson.

Jacqueline stood up for her father on Facebook right after the news of his resignation broke. She went after the university president E. Gordon Gee and the school's board:

"To Gordon Gee & your board, be better and do better. Throwing stones at glass houses is also not how to represent such a great University. Treating someone like they don’t matter after they have given their whole heart and soul to your University?"

"You could have helped, but chose to turn your backs. Not only on him, on the guys, the staff, the boosters. Everyone. You’re the classless ones, the cowards, the backstabbers and most of all hypocrites," she added.

Bob Huggins versus West Virginia

Bob Huggins' contract states that any resignation letter must be written in writing or via certified email to the university's general counsel or athletics director.

Huggins claims that this was not followed to the letter of the law and that the resignation being publicized by the university came from his wife, June's email. Furthermore, the letter did not have Huggins' signature and was sent to the deputy athletics director, Steve Ursasz.

The 69-year-old's letter mentions one of his attorneys, David A. Campbell saying:

"Based on press statements, it appears that WVU is taking the position that Coach Huggins voluntarily resigned and terminated the Employment agreement in advance of April 30, 2024."

"However, although the press statements purport to have resignation communications directly from Coach Huggins to you and/or the Athletic Director, Coach Huggins has never communicated his resignation to you, the Athletic Director or anyone at WVU," the letter said.

"To the contrary, we understand the purported 'resignation' is incredibly based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife," it added.

Coach Josh Eilert has already been inserted into the job, and Huggins' claims will not help him settle an already unsettled program.

Whether or not he has a case is for the legal minds to ponder, but the Bob Huggins versus West Virginia saga is far from over.

