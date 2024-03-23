Who is Boo Buie's brother, Taran Buie? All we know about the Hofstra guard

Taran Buie's brother Boo Buie is a guard for the Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team. During the Wildcats' overtime victory against Florida Athletic in the first round of March Madness, he registered 22 points and four assists.

Taran, like Boo, has been involved in college basketball too. So, who is Taran Boo?

Who is Taran Buie?

Taran Buie was born in 1992. Like his brother, he was involved in college basketball, playing guard for two seasons with as many different teams in the early 2010's.

During the 2010 season, Taran played with the Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball team. He averaged 5.8 points per game and 0.8 assists in 11 games.

Taran's time with Penn State would only last one season as he joined Hofsta for the 2012 season. He was far more successful playing for Hofstra than he was with Penn State. In 30 games, he averaged 12.4 points per game and 1.6 assists.

Taran was one of the star players at Hofsta during the one season he was there. However, despite his individual success, Hofstra ended the season with a 7-25 record and 10th place in the CAA.

What is Taran Buie doing now?

Taran Buie spends his time off the basketball court after his career never took off.

After leaving Hofstra following the dismissal of coach Mo Cassara, Taran continued to play college basketball, but at a level much lower than what he was previously at.

In 2016, the Troy Record reported that Taran Buie was playing for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, who play at NAIA level, which is one step below NCAA Division III.

The article also reported that Taran had been arrested and charged for drug offenses. Currently, Buie appears to have settled down, and according to his Instagram profile, he's spending his time raising his children, hiking and working out.

Taran Buie scuppered his chances of a successful career in college basketball and the NBA due to his off-the-court conduct. But his younger brother is living up to his potential at Northwestern.

