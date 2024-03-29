Who is Cam Spencer's brother, Patrick? All we know about the UConn guard’s personal life

Cam Spencer's journey intertwines with his older brother, Patrick, who is signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Patrick etched his name in NCAA history during his time at Loyola Maryland. As a lacrosse player, Pat set an NCAA record that still stands. He racked up 231 assists over his four-year college career, which earned him the prestigious Tewaaraton Award, akin to the Heisman Trophy in lacrosse, during his senior year in 2019. He was a four-time all-Patriot League lacrosse player as well as a 4-time team MVP.

After his success in lacrosse, Pat transferred to Northwestern as a graduate student, where he donned their basketball jersey. In the 2019-20 season, while Cam was making his mark as a freshman basketball player at Loyola, Pat showcased his skills on the hardwood. Averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, Pat demonstrated his adaptability as a dual-sport athlete.

The older Spencer brother is now part of the Golden State Warriors organization, specifically with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Cam Spencer’s journey mirrors his brother in some ways. Cam moved from Rutgers to UConn for his last year of college basketball eligibility.

The Spencer family is evidently gifted with athletic talent. For instance, their younger sibling, Will Spencer, is currently enrolled as a sophomore guard at Hood College in Maryland in Division III.

All we know about UConn guard Cam Spencer

Cam Spencer dons No. 12 for the UConn Huskies of the Big East Conference. He turns 24 next Saturday and has already accomplished a fair bit at his age. Cam pursued his college education at Loyola from 2019 to 2022 and then transferred to Rutgers for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Throughout his basketball career, he has received several accolades, including First-team All-Big East in 2024 and First-team All-Patriot League in 2022.

Moreover, during the 2023-24 season, Cam scored an average of 14.4 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds, and dished out 3.6 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of 48.8%, according to ESPN.

The Spencer family background

Cam Spencer #12 of the Huskies looks on during practice.

Cam Spencer grew up in Davidsonville, Maryland, and attended the Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore. Spencer’s parents are Bruce and Donna Spencer, who were part of his official visit to UConn in June 2023. His father received his master’s degree from Loyola as well.

Additionally, his grandparents, Jack and Sylvia Spencer, have professional backgrounds in the National Security Agency and the State of Maryland and still live in the area, per CT Insider.

