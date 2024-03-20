Who are Colorado vs. Boise State basketball announcers today on truTV? All about First Four March Madness game's coverage team

The Colorado Buffaloes clash with the Boise State Broncos in the second game of the First Four March Madness doubleheader on Wednesday night at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the South Region encounter of 10th-seeded teams will have a first-round meeting with No. 7 seed Florida on Friday.

TruTV will air the Colorado-Boise State First Four showdown. Spero Dedes (play-by-play) Jim Spanarkel (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (courtside reporter) will be the broadcasting team for the game.

Colorado (24-10) and Boise State (22-10) were selected among the best at-large teams in the nation. They will have to break the tie to determine the 10th seed in the South Region.

The Buffaloes ended third in the Pac-12 regular season and were a finalist in the conference tournament, while the Broncos were the third-best team in the Mountain West.

Colorado scores 79.3 points a game, 3.5 points more than Boise State. However, the Broncos are a better defensive team, giving up 67.5 ppg while limiting their opponents to 43.8% field goal shooting. The Broncos, meanwhile, allow 71.2 points and 43.6% accuracy from the field.

Boise State makes 8.0 3-pointers per game, while Colorado averages 6.9 triples. The Buffaloes are the hotter team, winning eight of their last 10 games, while the Broncos have gone 6-4 in the same period.

What time is the Colorado vs Boise State game today?

Tipoff between the Buffaloes and Broncos is slated at 9:10 pm ET.

What to expect in the Colorado vs Boise State game today?

KJ Simpson has been the main offensive weapon for the Buffaloes, averaging 19.6 points per game. In his last game against Oregon, Simpson led the team with 23 points.

In the Pac-12 Final, only Simpson and Luke O'Brien scored in double-figures, as the usual producers Tristan da Silva, Cody Williams, J'Vonne Hadley and Eddie Lampkin Jr failed to score at least 10 points.

Colorado needs to distribute the scoring load against Boise State to have a good chance of winning. Meanwhile, Boise State needs to improve its field goal accuracy if they want to win.

The Broncos shot poorly in their last game against New Mexico, making only 29.4% of their attempts. Tyson Degenhart, who scored 23 points in his last game, leads the team in scoring at 17.0 ppg.

Chibuzo Agbo, O'Mar Stanley and Max Rice must produce more for the Broncos to help Degenhart clinch the No. 10 spot in the South Region.

