Josh Hart mocks analysts picking Virginia Cavaliers over Big East teams in NCAA tourney

New York Knicks swingman Josh Hart took a dig at analysts who picked the University of Virginia to be incliuded in this year's NCAA tournament over what he believed to be more deserving teams in the Big East Conference.

The Cavaliers, who play in the Atlantic Coast Conference, were picked for this year's First Four, which consists of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams, and began play on Tuesday.

Josh Hart was among those who cast doubt on the inclusion of Virginia, which, despite finishing with 23 wins and third in the ACC, is among the lowest-ranked (194th) offensive efficiency in the nation and only had two quad-one wins.

The inclusion of the Cavaliers saw the Big East only having three of its teams making the tournament cut, namely, the Connecticut Huskies, Marquette Golden Eagles and Creighton Bluejays. Seton Hall, Saint John's and Providence were excluded.

The 29-year-old Hart, who played in the Big East while with Villanova, took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock the selection committee's decision to include Virginia.

The do-it-all veteran player said:

"They really picked this Virginia team over the Big East teams"

Josh Hart's point was supported after Virginia lost to Colorado State in their First Four showdown, 67-42. The Cavaliers only shot 25% (14-of-56) from the field and 17.6% (3-of-17) from three.

The Rams held a 27-14 lead in the first half and continued to hold sway in the second half en route to the win. Colorado State advanced to the First Round of March Madeness against the Texas Longhorns.

Josh Hart an NCAA champion with the Villanova Wildcats

Josh Hart could not be faulted for giving his take on the Virginia Cavaliers in this year's NCAA March Madness. He has previously competed in the tournament and won it all in 2016 as a member of the Villanova Wildcats.

The Maryland native was a junior when the Wildcats claimed the 2016 NCAA title, playing alongside now fellow NBA players and Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Dante DiVincenzo.Mikal Bridges, now of the Brooklyn Nets, was also a part of the team.

They defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, 77-74, in the national finals behind the buzzer-beating triple by forward Kris Jenkins.

In the championship game, Hart had 12 points and eight rebounds in 38 minutes.

Josh Hart spent one more season in Villanova after winning the NCAA title before joining the NBA draft in 2017, where he was selected 30th overall by the Utah Jazz. He was subsequently traded to the LA Lakers, playing for the purple and gold for two seasons.

He was part of the package that sent All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans along with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. At the Bayou, he played for two seasons before departing for Portland, where also played for two years.

Hart is playing in his first full season with the New York Knicks (41-27) this year after joining the team midway last year. He is currently averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.4 minutes.