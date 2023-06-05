Who are Dru Joyce III and Romeo Travis? A look into LeBron James' high school teammates' college careers, net worth, and more

Dru Joyce III and Romeo Travis have seen their names pop up in the news cycle lately for good reasons. Peacock recently released Shooting Stars, which is a documentary about how LeBron James and his childhood friends became the number-one ranked high school program in the nation for St. Vincent-St. Mary's.

But it's been a while since you may have heard the names of Dru Joyce III and Romeo Travis. Let's catch you up with the two men and discuss what we know about each former high school star.

Who are Dru Joyce III and Romeo Travis?

Dru Joyce III is a former basketball player and currently is the associate head coach of the Duquesne Dukes since 2022. He jumped around teams during his 12-year professional playing career in Europe as he played for the EWE Baskets Oldenburg for the longest amount of time.

During his high school career, Joyce averaged 11 points and eight assists per game. He stayed local to the area for college as he played four seasons with the Akron Zips. In 123 games (101 starts) from 2003 to 2007, he averaged 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. He was an excellent three-point shooter as he shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc with the Zips.

Variety @Variety LeBron James poses with his real-life friends and high school teammate Dru Joyce III (Lil Dru), Sian Cotton, Willie McGee and Romeo Travis at the premiere for Peacock movie "Shooting Stars." LeBron James poses with his real-life friends and high school teammate Dru Joyce III (Lil Dru), Sian Cotton, Willie McGee and Romeo Travis at the premiere for Peacock movie "Shooting Stars." https://t.co/1Msxy88jCM

Romeo Travis was also part of the Zips for the same four years as Joyce as he was in the frontcourt of the program. He averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal, and 1.4 blocks in 122 games (86 starts). He had an extensive overseas career in the sport and retired from action after the 2021 season with Limoges CSP.

Both Romeo Travis and Dru Joyce III are estimated to be having a $5 million net worth. Both men dedicated the majority of their lives to the game of basketball and it really shows.

They are still friends with LeBron James, with the connection of being a top program in the high school circuit. These players were superstars not only inside the walls of their high school but all over the country as games were being shown on ESPN.

Travis was even asked while promoting the movie if he believed James was going to retire and he gave a pretty candid response, saying, "he still has work to do." Either way, it is great to see the St. Vincent-St. Mary's starting lineup get back together 20 years later.

Poll : 0 votes