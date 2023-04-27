LeBron James high school jersey: Can you buy his St. Vincent St. Mary high school jersey online?

Many basketball fans would love to own a LeBron James high school jersey. The NBA superstar had a fantastic tenure at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School High School in Akron, Ohio, which is why he was the first pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

The hype that surrounded LeBron was insane, even though he did not play college basketball. Despite this, no player in the league's history has ever been as anticipated as him.

Considering that the basketball star played his last high school game in March 2023, buying an authentic LeBron James high school jersey is almost impossible. However, there are many websites that sell knockoffs with lower quality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most LeBron James high school jerseys sold online are not authentic

Many websites sell LeBron James high school jerseys, but most of them offer cheap jerseys of horrible quality. Due to this, getting an authentic jersey is very hard and costs a lot of money.

James' game-worn Fighting Irish jersey was sold at auction for $512,000 in 2021. Considering how rare this jersey is and that LeBron is one of the most decorated high school athletes of all time, this price makes a lot of sense.

LeBron James high school jerseys cannot be obtained from reputable sellers (Image via Getty Images)

There are at least 10 websites that sell LeBron James high school jerseys in all sizes. However, these websites do not sell authentic products and their jerseys usually cost a lot less than authentic jerseys.

You may be interested in reading: How much stake does LeBron James have in Liverpool? NBA legend reportedly increases equity in club's parent company

Considering that James played his last high school game over two decades ago, these jerseys are likely no longer produced. The websites that sell them offer their customers knock-off jerseys that are of lower quality and are cheaper to produce.

Many of these jerseys can be found on eBay and Amazon as well. While their sellers may have good reviews, they don't sell authentic items. If you decide to purchase a jersey, make sure to double-check everything about it.

James won four championships during his NBA career (Image via Getty Images)

In his last high school game, LeBron had a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double. This performance came just two weeks after the young basketball star scored 41 points and pulled down 14 boards in what was one of the greatest scoring games he ever had.

James had two 50-points games at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School High School in his final season, so it was no surprise that he was the first overall pick in a stacked draft class.

You may be interested in reading: "For a guy to be that good from Day One and never screw up is amazing" - Charles Barkley claims LeBron James has the greatest story in sports history

James has been a fantastic player since day one. He won the Rookie of the Year award and has earned numerous other accolades and awards so far, including four championships and four MVP awards.

Poll : 0 votes