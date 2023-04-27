25 Biggest Draft Busts in NBA History: Which Players Never Lived Up to the Hype?

Choosing the biggest draft bust in NBA history is extremely difficult. Some teams have done a horrible job scouting and drafting players, which is why many of them failed to meet their expectations.

Several of the first overall picks had short careers. Some lottery picks haven't played for more than a season, whether it was due to their problems or the unfortunate injuries they suffered.

Some of the biggest draft busts have managed to have successful careers overseas. Others, however, completely gave up on basketball and chose different careers.

#25 - Royce White, Houston Rockets - 16th pick (2012)

White has a case to be considered the biggest draft bust (Image via Getty Images)

Royce White is the only non-lottery pick on this list. He dealt with anxiety and had a fear of flying, which negatively affected his career. White did not log a single minute for the Rockets, but he appeared in three games for the Sacramento Kings.

Career stats: White played nine minutes in his NBA career, attempting one field goal and committing two fouls. He logged no other stats.

#24 - Sam Bowie, Portland Trail Blazers - 2nd pick (1984)

Sam Bowie is not a classic draft bust. However, he dealt with several injuries during his career and was picked right before Michael Jordan. The 7-foot-1 center had a decent career, but was not as good as the second pick should have been.

The big man averaged 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game throughout his career.

#23 - Pervis Ellison, Sacramento Kings - 1st pick (1989)

Ellison was the first overall pick in the draft class stacked with a lot of talented players. The 6-9 forward even averaged 20.0 points and 11.2 rebounds in the third year of his career, but he suffered many injuries that ruined his career.

Due to his injuries, the forward was given the nickname "Out of Service Pervis" and is considered one of the biggest draft busts. Ellison was picked ahead of Glen Rice (fourth pick), Tim Hardaway (14th pick), Shawn Kemp (17th pick) and many others.

#22 - Michael Olowokandi, LA Clippers - 1st pick (1998)

Olowokandi finished his career in Boston (Image via Getty Images)

Olowokandi was a 7-footer who played nine years in the NBA. What makes him one of the biggest draft busts is his inability to step up his game and play as the best player in his class.

The big man was picked over many other stars, including Vince Carter (fifth pick), Dirk Nowitzki (ninth) and Paul Pierce (10th). Olowokandi averaged 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine-year professional career.

#21 - Marcus Fizer, Chicago Bulls - 4th pick (2000)

Fizer's career was derailed due an ACL injury (Image via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls drafted Marcus Fizer, a 6-9 power forward, despite having Elton Brand on the roster. Due to this, Fizer did not get enough chances to prove how good he was.

In his third year, the big man tore his ACL, which completely derailed his career. In six seasons in the league, Fizer averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

#20 - Derrick Williams, Minnesota Timberwolves - 2nd pick (2011)

Williams had a lot of potential during his NBA career (Image via Getty Images)

Derrick Williams is playing in Europe after spending seven seasons in the NBA. The 6-8 forward had a lot of potential and averaged 12.0 points in his sophomore campaign. However, he simply wasn't good enough to make the cut.

The forward was traded so many times that he played on six teams in seven years. He averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Williams was picked before Kemba Walker (ninth pick), Klay Thompson (11th), Kawhi Leonard (15th) and many other fantastic players.

#19 - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte Bobcats - 2nd pick (2012)

Kidd-Gilchrist is another player who was picked second overall, yet he turned out to be one of the biggest draft busts of all time. The 6-6 forward showed a lot of potential, but couldn't become a star mostly due to his injuries.

The forward appeared in 446 games during his career, averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Bobcats could have picked Bradley Beal (third pick) or Damian Lillard (sixth pick) instead.

#18 - Stromile Swift, Vancouver Grizzlies - 2nd pick (2000)

Another player from the 2000 draft class and another bust. Swift was very athletic and fun to watch, but his skills did not translate well into the professional basketball league.

The 6-9 big man ended up playing for four teams, averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He left the league at the age of 29.

#17 - Robert Traylor, Dallas Mavericks - 6th pick (1998)

Robert Traylor was another player from the 1998 NBA draft, and another player to be included on the list of the biggest draft busts. He was picked ahead of many other talented players and spent seven years in the league.

The 6-8 forward was a decent inside scorer and rebounder, but he started in only 73 games. Traylor averaged 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in the NBA.

#16 - Doug Smith, Dallas Mavericks - 6th pick (1991)

The sixth pick is not very lucky for the Dallas Mavericks. Another player who is considered one of the biggest draft busts was picked sixth overall by the Mavs, but this time in 1991.

Smith is a 6-10 power forward who spent five years in the NBA, averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He played the first four years for Dallas before signing with the Boston Celtics for the final season of his career. The big man left the NBA at the age of 26.

#15 - Bill Garnett, Dallas Mavericks - 4th pick (1982)

Unlike Kevin, Bill Garnett had a brief NBA career and is one of the biggest draft busts of all time. Garnett's career lasted only four years, and he was only 25 years old when he left the league.

The 6-9 forward averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds during his career. After leaving the NBA, Garnett continued playing overseas.

#14 - DerMarr Johnson, Atlanta Hawks - 6th pick (2000)

Johnson played in the Big 3 after retiring from the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

The 2000 NBA draft class is considered one of the worst in NBA history, which is why it's not surprising that DerMarr Johnson is one of the biggest draft busts.

The 6-9 swingman showed a lot of promise in his sophomore season, but missed the third season of his career due to a neck injury. Johnson spent seven years in the league, averaging 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.

#13 - Jonathan Bender, Toronto Raptors - 5th pick (1999)

Jonathan Bender is another lottery pick whose career was derailed by injuries. The 6-11 forward missed three seasons due to a knee injury and played only 25 games after returning to the league.

If it wasn't for his knee issues, he wouldn't have been one of the biggest draft busts. However, Bender ended his career averaging 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

#12 - Shelden Williams, Atlanta Hawks - 5th pick (2006)

Williams reached the peak in his rookie year (Image via Getty Images)

Shelden Williams never averaged more than 5.5 points per game during his 6-year NBA career. He set this scoring average during his rookie season, which turned out to be his ceiling.

Not only were Williams' stats below-average, but he's one of the biggest draft busts since he was picked ahead of many other talented players, including Rudy Gay (eighth pick), Kyle Lowry (24th) and Paul Millsap (47th).

#11 - Tony Battie, Denver Nuggets - 5th pick (1997)

Tony Battie was the fifth pick in the 1997 NBA draft and spent 14 years in the professional basketball league. The 6-11 big man wasn't a complete bust, but he had so much more potential.

Battie played for six teams, averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He averaged a career-high 8.4 points per game during his rookie season, but was never able to reach this mark again.

#10 - Kwame Brown, Washington Wizards - 1st pick (2001)

Brown has a reputation of being the biggest draft bust (Image via Getty Images)

Kwame Brown is considered the biggest draft bust of all time by many basketball fans. The 6-11 big man had a lot of potential, but he came into the league too early and his game wasn't polished.

Despite failing to meet the expectations of the first overall pick, Brown ended up spending 12 years in the NBA, averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

#9 - Adam Morrison, Charlotte Bobcats - 3rd pick (2006)

If it wasn't for the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets), we wouldn't have this many players on the list of the biggest draft busts. A few years before the Bobcats picked Kid-Gilchrist, they made a mistake by drafting Adam Morrison.

The 6-8 forward averaged 11.8 points per game during his rookie season. However, his defense and shooting percentages were awful. Morrison also dealt with injury problems, which is why he left the league at the age of 26 after averaging 7.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

#8 - Danny Ferry, LA Clippers - 2nd pick (1989)

Danny Ferry is one of the biggest draft busts to win the NBA championship. He won it with the San Antonio Spurs after averaging only 1.3 points per game during the postseason.

The 6-10 forward was a serviceable big man for 13 years. However, he was never able to reach his full potential. What makes the situation worse is the fact that he was picked over many other fantastic players.

#7 - Jay Williams, Chicago Bulls - 2nd pick (2002)

Calling Jay Williams one of the biggest draft busts is somewhat odd, but the fact is that he did not meet the expectations. The 6-2 guard had a lot of potential, but suffered a motorcycle incident before his sophomore season.

The incident caused several serious injuries to Williams, who did not return to the NBA afterwards. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his sole season with the Bulls.

#6 - Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers - 1st pick (2007)

Oden is considered the biggest draft bust due to his injuries (Image via Getty Images)

Greg Oden remains one of the biggest what-if stories in the NBA. The 7-footer appeared in only 105 games during his professional career, missing four years due to knee issues.

Similar to Brown, Oden is considered the biggest draft bust of all time by many fans. His ceiling was high, but he could not reach it due to his knee issues. The injury-prone player averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game during his brief NBA career.

#5 - LaRue Martin, Portland Trail Blazers - 1st pick (1972)

The Portland Trail Blazers have been the unluckiest team when it comes to drafting players. From LaRue Martin and Sam Bowie to Greg Oden and Brandon Roy, they just can't catch a break.

Martin was a 6-11 center who spent four years in Portland. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The big man was drafted before many players who'd become legends, including Julius Erving and Bob McAdoo.

#4 - Nikoloz Tskitishvili, Denver Nuggets - 5th pick (2002)

Nikoloz couldn't achieve a lot of success in the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili played in Europe under coach Mike D'Antoni before the Denver Nuggets selected him with the fifth pick in the 2002 draft. As one of the biggest draft busts of all time, the 7-foot big man had a brief career that lasted only four years.

During his time in the NBA, Tskitishvili averaged only 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He was picked before Nene (seventh pick), Amar'e Stoudemire (ninth), Tayshaun Prince (23rd) and many other talented players.

#3 - Anthony Bennett, Cleveland Cavaliers - 1st pick (2013)

Bennett is the biggest draft bust, at least in the Cavaliers history (Image via Getty Images)

Three years after LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers, they drafted a player who'd become one of the biggest draft busts in the history of the league. Anthony Bennett, a 6-8 forward, was flat-out awful.

In four years in the league, Bennett averaged 4.4 points on 39.2% shooting. He was drafted before many other fantastic players, including Victor Oladipo (second pick), CJ McCollum (10th) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (15th).

#2 - Hasheem Thabeet, Memphis Grizzlies - 2nd pick (2009)

Hasheem Thabeet's NBA career is proof that being tall is not always a recipe for success. The 7-3 center peaked in his rookie season, averaging 3.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

He played for four teams in five years, but was never able to reach those numbers again. Thabeet is considered the biggest draft bust of all time by many fans, and for good reason.

#1 - Darko Milicic, Detroit Pistons - 2nd pick (2003)

Milicic was drafted by the Detroit Pistons, who were one of the best teams in the league at the time. They had a great roster, which is why Darko was limited to playing in garbage time. However, he won it all during his rookie season, despite scoring only a single point during the playoffs.

The reason why Darko Milicic is the biggest draft bust of all time is the draft class he was in. The 2003 class is considered one of the best as it featured several players who'd become all-time greats.

The Pistons could have picked Carmelo Anthony (third pick), Chris Bosh (fourth), and Dwyane Wade (fifth). There were many other fantastic players in the class, from Boris Diaw (21st) to Kyle Korver (51st).

