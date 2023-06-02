“He still has work to do” – LeBron James’ high school friends clear air on 4x NBA champion's retirement rumors

LeBron James hinted at possible retirement after his Los Angeles Lakers lost in the Western Conference finals. He has made no official announcement on whether he will play again next season. Many believe he will return.

His old high school teammates from St. Vincent - St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio say the ‘King’ will return to the NBA. James remains close to most of his teammates from his youth and they had an inside look at James’ future decision.

“I feel like he still has work to do, with his mentality and all that, his work isn't done,” said Romeo Travis, a member of James’ high school team and business team.

Travis said he spoke with James recently and the NBA legend was still working out, showing no signs of slowing down. James has two years left on his current deal, with a player option in the second. He is set to make $46.6 million if he returns to the Lakers next season.

Travis also hinted that James would not abruptly hang it up. He would be shocked if James did not make preparations before retiring much like Derek Jeter or Kobe Bryant did in their final seasons.

Akron natives Dru Joyce II, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton and Travis were high school teammates with James at St. Vincent - St. Mary High as he became a household name. The team members, otherwise known as the Fab Five, are still tight to this day.

McGee agreed with his former teammate Travis in regards to James' future decisions. He thinks James wants to accomplish a few more things.

"I don't believe it. I think that was a hard loss and I think he left everything out there," McGee said regarding the Lakers' loss in the Western finals.

Members of the group are currently promoting the new movie “Shooting Stars”. The film is a dramatic adaptation of James’ young years and his high school team as he grappled with newfound fame. The members of the Fab Five are depicted in the film. The movie releases on the streaming service Peacock on June 2.

