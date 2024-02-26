Who is Jake Diebler's brother, Jon? All we know about Ohio State's all-time 3-pt record holder

Sunday's NCAA basketball game featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans has been making the rounds, and for good reason. Coach Jake Diebler's team stunned the Spartans on a last-second heave to snap a 17-game road losing skid with a 60-57 win in East Lansing.

It's a good thing that the Buckeyes finally have something good to look forward to, considering they're not going to be in March Madness. Diebler, the interim coach, also has to feel good about the win, after he was promoted after the firing of Chris Holtmann.

But if you've caught a glimpse of Diebler during the game and thought his name sounded familiar, he could very well be, especially if you're an Ohio State fan.

Who is Jake Diebler's brother, Jon?

Jake Diebler's brother, Jon Diebler, played for Ohio State from 2007 to 2011. He was far from a star in Columbus, having never averaged over 15 points per game during his entire stay there. But he made a name for himself still, thanks to his long-range shooting. That's because he is the school's record-holder in career 3-pointers and 3-pointers in a single game.

Diebler set the career 3-point record on March 13, 2010, in an 88-81 win over Illinois. He scored 14 points, going 4-for-9 from 3-point range, with only one shot attempt from 2-point range. The following season, he set the single-game 3-point record with 10 straight makes (going 10-for-12) in an 82-61 win over Penn State. He scored a career-high 30 points in the victory.

Jon Diebler was a veritable 3-point sniper in college right as basketball was turning into its modern, long-range shooting-focused iteration.

Where is Jake Diebler's brother now?

Jake Diebler and his brother Jon remain close to the game they played all their lives.

Jake is now Ohio State's interim head coach after being part of Chris Holtmann's staff. As for Jon, he was hired as the director of recruiting at Butler University alongside former No. 1 pick and Ohio State legend Greg Oden in April 2022. Diebler was taken under the wing yet again of his former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, who has been coaching the Bulldogs since 2022.

Before finding his way back to college hoops, though, Diebler spent a decade playing professionally overseas before retiring in 2021. He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round in 2011 but barely saw action.