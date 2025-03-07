Who is Kim Caldwell's husband Justin? All we know about Tennessee men's basketball assistant coach

Kim Caldwell has been the head coach of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers women's basketball team since April 2024. She's married to Tennessee player development coordinator Justin Caldwell.

Ad

With that in mind, let's shine the light on Justin.

Who is Justin Caldwell?

Justin Caldwell is from Mullens, West Virginia. He received his bachelor's degree in physical education from Glenville State and his master’s degree in exercise science from California (PA).

He is a veteran basketball coach with a decade of experience across numerous divisions and youth levels. Caldwell was the assistant coach at Marshall as recently as 2023-24.

Ad

Trending

Here's what Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes said about his hiring:

"We are pleased to add Justin to our staff here at Tennessee. He has a strong basketball mind and has shown the ability to nurture young people. Justin’s passion and coaching acumen will surely assist our program on a daily basis.”

Justin was a bucket getter in college

Long before he became a coach with the Tennessee Volunteers, Justin Caldwell was getting buckets as a collegiate basketball star for West Virginia Wesleyan. According to USA Today, Caldwell scored 1,997 points in four years.

Ad

His final year in college saw him average 23.7 points per game. He then played professional ball in Lithuania before starting his coaching career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin and Kim Caldwell crossed paths at Marshall University

Marshall hired Kim Caldwell to be the school's women's coach in April 2023. Justin joined her at the school in June 2023 as he earned an assistant coach gig on the men's basketball team.

Caldwell did a sensational job in her sole season with Marshall. She won 26 games, compiling a 17-1 record in Sun Belt Conference play. Both were records, and Marshall qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Does Justin and Kim Caldwell have a child?

Justin and Kim Caldwell are the proud parents of a son, Conor Scott Caldwell. The couple welcomed him into the world on Jan. 20.

The Lady Volunteers women's basketball team announced the news via X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Head coach Kim Caldwell did not accompany the Tennessee women's basketball team to Austin for tonight's game at Texas. She and husband Justin are the proud parents of new son, Conor Scott Caldwell. Mom, dad and baby are doing well".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here