  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Who are March Madness announcers for every Sweet 16 game? All you need to know broadcast teams

Who are March Madness announcers for every Sweet 16 game? All you need to know broadcast teams

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Mar 24, 2025 17:39 GMT
March Madness announcers: Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan
March Madness announcers: Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan (Credits: IMAGN)

The March Madness announcers list for the Sweet 16 games has been announced. The lineup is guaranteed to bring energy, quality insights and expertise to the upcoming rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which features the sixteen best teams in the country.

Ad

With the second round concluding on Sunday, the regional semifinals will feature four games on Thursday and four more on Friday.

Here is the full breakdown of the broadcast teams for each region.

March Madness announcers for Sweet 16

Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan, Andrew Catalon

Veteran announcer Ian Eagle will work alongside Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan and Andrew Catalon to call the play-by-play action at the March Madness Sweet 16 games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eagle and Anderson will handle the call for all the games in the South and East regions, respectively, on CBS. Eagle is in his second season as a lead NCAA Tournament announcer. His announcing team consists of analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Harlan and Catalon will call the West and Midwest regional games on TBS. Harlan's crew includes analysts Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Lauren Shehadi, while Catalon's team includes analyst Steve Lappas and reporter Evan Washburn.

Ad

Additional March Madness announcers, analysts, play-by-play voices, etc.

Here are some additional March Madness play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters as part of the CBS Sports, TBS, and truTV coverage:

  • Bill Raftery (analyst)
  • Grant Hill (analyst)
  • Jim Jackson (analyst)
  • Allie LaForce (reporter)
  • Brad Nessler (play-by-play)
  • Brendan Haywood (analyst)
  • Dana Jacobson (reporter)
  • Lisa Byington (play-by-play)
  • Robbie Hummel (analyst)
  • Jalen Rose (analyst)
  • Andy Katz (reporter)
  • Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
  • Jim Spanarkel (analyst)
  • Jon Rothstein (reporter)
  • Tom McCarthy (play-by-play)
  • Deb Antonelli (analyst)
  • Steve Smith (analyst)
  • AJ Ross (reporter)
Ad

March Madness studio crews — host and analysts

Familiar names and faces also anchor the March Madness studio crews:

Hosts

  • Ernie Johnson (primary host)
  • Adam Lefkoe
  • Jamie Erdahl
  • Adam Zucker

Analysts

  • Charles Barkley
  • Seth Davis
  • Candace Parker
  • Jalen Rose
  • Clark Kellogg
  • Kenny Smith
  • Gene Steratore (rules)
  • Wally Szczerbiak
  • Jay Wright

March Madness radio announcers for Sweet 16

In addition to the TV announcers, Westwood One Radio will have announcers calling the regional semifinals:

  • Scott Graham and Jordan Cornette - East Regional games between Duke/Arizona and BYU/Alabama at Newark, New Jersey
  • Spero Dedes and Tom Crean - South Regional games between Auburn/Michigan and Ole Miss/Michigan State at Atlanta, Georgia
  • Ryan Radtke and PJ Carlesimo - West Regional games between Florida/Maryland and Texas Tech/Arkansas at San Francisco, California
  • Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel - Midwest Regional games between Houston/Purdue and Kentucky/Tennessee at Indianapolis, Indiana

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी