Who are March Madness announcers for every Sweet 16 game? All you need to know broadcast teams

The March Madness announcers list for the Sweet 16 games has been announced. The lineup is guaranteed to bring energy, quality insights and expertise to the upcoming rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which features the sixteen best teams in the country.
With the second round concluding on Sunday, the regional semifinals will feature four games on Thursday and four more on Friday.
Here is the full breakdown of the broadcast teams for each region.
March Madness announcers for Sweet 16
Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan, Andrew Catalon
Veteran announcer Ian Eagle will work alongside Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan and Andrew Catalon to call the play-by-play action at the March Madness Sweet 16 games.
Eagle and Anderson will handle the call for all the games in the South and East regions, respectively, on CBS. Eagle is in his second season as a lead NCAA Tournament announcer. His announcing team consists of analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.
Harlan and Catalon will call the West and Midwest regional games on TBS. Harlan's crew includes analysts Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Lauren Shehadi, while Catalon's team includes analyst Steve Lappas and reporter Evan Washburn.
Additional March Madness announcers, analysts, play-by-play voices, etc.
Here are some additional March Madness play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters as part of the CBS Sports, TBS, and truTV coverage:
- Bill Raftery (analyst)
- Grant Hill (analyst)
- Jim Jackson (analyst)
- Allie LaForce (reporter)
- Brad Nessler (play-by-play)
- Brendan Haywood (analyst)
- Dana Jacobson (reporter)
- Lisa Byington (play-by-play)
- Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Jalen Rose (analyst)
- Andy Katz (reporter)
- Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
- Jim Spanarkel (analyst)
- Jon Rothstein (reporter)
- Tom McCarthy (play-by-play)
- Deb Antonelli (analyst)
- Steve Smith (analyst)
- AJ Ross (reporter)
March Madness studio crews — host and analysts
Familiar names and faces also anchor the March Madness studio crews:
Hosts
- Ernie Johnson (primary host)
- Adam Lefkoe
- Jamie Erdahl
- Adam Zucker
Analysts
- Charles Barkley
- Seth Davis
- Candace Parker
- Jalen Rose
- Clark Kellogg
- Kenny Smith
- Gene Steratore (rules)
- Wally Szczerbiak
- Jay Wright
March Madness radio announcers for Sweet 16
In addition to the TV announcers, Westwood One Radio will have announcers calling the regional semifinals:
- Scott Graham and Jordan Cornette - East Regional games between Duke/Arizona and BYU/Alabama at Newark, New Jersey
- Spero Dedes and Tom Crean - South Regional games between Auburn/Michigan and Ole Miss/Michigan State at Atlanta, Georgia
- Ryan Radtke and PJ Carlesimo - West Regional games between Florida/Maryland and Texas Tech/Arkansas at San Francisco, California
- Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel - Midwest Regional games between Houston/Purdue and Kentucky/Tennessee at Indianapolis, Indiana
