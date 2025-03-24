Who are March Madness announcers for every Sweet 16 game? All you need to know broadcast teams

The March Madness announcers list for the Sweet 16 games has been announced. The lineup is guaranteed to bring energy, quality insights and expertise to the upcoming rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which features the sixteen best teams in the country.

Ad

With the second round concluding on Sunday, the regional semifinals will feature four games on Thursday and four more on Friday.

Here is the full breakdown of the broadcast teams for each region.

March Madness announcers for Sweet 16

Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan, Andrew Catalon

Veteran announcer Ian Eagle will work alongside Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson, Kevin Harlan and Andrew Catalon to call the play-by-play action at the March Madness Sweet 16 games.

Ad

Trending

Eagle and Anderson will handle the call for all the games in the South and East regions, respectively, on CBS. Eagle is in his second season as a lead NCAA Tournament announcer. His announcing team consists of analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Harlan and Catalon will call the West and Midwest regional games on TBS. Harlan's crew includes analysts Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Lauren Shehadi, while Catalon's team includes analyst Steve Lappas and reporter Evan Washburn.

Ad

Additional March Madness announcers, analysts, play-by-play voices, etc.

Here are some additional March Madness play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters as part of the CBS Sports, TBS, and truTV coverage:

Bill Raftery (analyst)

(analyst) Grant Hill (analyst)

(analyst) Jim Jackson (analyst)

(analyst) Allie LaForce (reporter)

(reporter) Brad Nessler (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Brendan Haywood (analyst)

(analyst) Dana Jacobson (reporter)

(reporter) Lisa Byington (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Robbie Hummel (analyst)

(analyst) Jalen Rose (analyst)

(analyst) Andy Katz (reporter)

(reporter) Spero Dedes (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

(analyst) Jon Rothstein (reporter)

(reporter) Tom McCarthy (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Deb Antonelli (analyst)

(analyst) Steve Smith (analyst)

(analyst) AJ Ross (reporter)

Ad

March Madness studio crews — host and analysts

Familiar names and faces also anchor the March Madness studio crews:

Hosts

Ernie Johnson (primary host)

(primary host) Adam Lefkoe

Jamie Erdahl

Adam Zucker

Analysts

Charles Barkley

Seth Davis

Candace Parker

Jalen Rose

Clark Kellogg

Kenny Smith

Gene Steratore (rules)

(rules) Wally Szczerbiak

Jay Wright

March Madness radio announcers for Sweet 16

In addition to the TV announcers, Westwood One Radio will have announcers calling the regional semifinals:

Scott Graham and Jordan Cornette - East Regional games between Duke/Arizona and BYU/Alabama at Newark, New Jersey

- East Regional games between Duke/Arizona and BYU/Alabama at Newark, New Jersey Spero Dedes and Tom Crean - South Regional games between Auburn/Michigan and Ole Miss/Michigan State at Atlanta, Georgia

- South Regional games between Auburn/Michigan and Ole Miss/Michigan State at Atlanta, Georgia Ryan Radtke and PJ Carlesimo - West Regional games between Florida/Maryland and Texas Tech/Arkansas at San Francisco, California

- West Regional games between Florida/Maryland and Texas Tech/Arkansas at San Francisco, California Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel - Midwest Regional games between Houston/Purdue and Kentucky/Tennessee at Indianapolis, Indiana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here