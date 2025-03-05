“This Suns defense is pathetic “: Stan Van Gundy calls out struggling Phoenix’s shoddy play vs Clippers

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy, who covered the Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game on Tuesday, called out the Suns defense for allowing the Clippers to turn a 30-24 first-quarter deficit into a 65-49 halftime lead. Behind Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers dominated the home team 41-19 in the second quarter.

Ad

With a little under three minutes left in the second frame, Leonard drove past Suns forward Royce O’Neale for an emphatic slam. Van Gundy remarked after the dunk from the two-time NBA Finals MVP that gave LA a 56-43 lead:

“This Suns’ defense is pathetic!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Stan Van Gundy commented about how the struggling Phoenix Suns could still make the play-in tournament if they improve their defense. Kawhi Leonard’s forceful drive that ended with a rim-rattling jam emphasized the point Van Gundy harped on.

Van Gundy was on point about the Suns’ hopes to compete for a play-in spot. Heading into the game against the LA Clippers, they owned a 28-33 record for 11th in the Western Conference. They are 4.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) for 10th in the standings and the final play-in ticket. Dallas lost Kyrie Irving to a season-ending knee injury on Monday, which will help the Suns.

Ad

However, the Suns have to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers (28-34) and the San Antonio Spurs (26-34) in their chase for the final play-in berth. Stan Van Gundy is convinced that the Mike Budenholzer-coached team can only achieve its goal if it improves defensively.

The Phoenix Suns responded to Stan Van Gundy’s criticism in the second half

The Phoenix Suns must have heard Stan Van Gundy’s scathing remark about their defense. After a dominant second quarter by the Clippers, the home team competed better in the next period. They lost the third quarter 30-27 but had momentum on their side before the start of the final frame.

Ad

Kevin Durant and Co. opened the fourth quarter with a 28-11 run to inch within 106-104 of the LA Clippers with 4:29 remaining. Phoenix’s much-maligned defense finally showed up to make the game more interesting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mike Budenholzer’s defense showed more energy, better execution and communication in the first eight minutes of the fourth frame compared to the first three quarters. Durant, Devin Booker and Nick Richards led the defensive stand in the fourth period.

Stan Van Gundy was right. The Suns should be in the thick of the fight for the play-in battle if they play well on defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback