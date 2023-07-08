Who is Nikki McCray’s husband, Thomas Penson? All you need to know about late South Carolina college basketball legend’s partner

Nikki McCray was a three-time WNBA All-Star and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. It was announced that she died on Friday night with complications related to breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, when she was part of the coaching setup at the South Carolina Gamecocks. She had been tapped for the job by her longtime friend and ex-teammate Dawn Staley.

Nikki McCray is survived by a ten-year-old son, and husband, Thomas Penson. Penson proposed to McCray during one of her league basketball games. They had been married for 21 years, tying the knot on March 30, 2022.

Thomas Penson also graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1995 where McCray studied and played basketball. He was an electrical engineering graduate who went on to work for Kendal Electric.

He was front and center during his wife's fight against cancer and appeared at several cancer-related events in support of her.

The most memorable one was in 2015 before a South Carolina game. He wore pink and did a lap around the court with their son on his shoulders in support of breast cancer survivors.

Not much is known about Thomas Penson's life apart from the little Nikki McCray shared on social media. He currently works at Irby, an electrical supply distributor.

Nikki McCray, from legendary player to coach

Not many legendary players make a seamless transition from playing to coaching. Yet, Nikki McCray made it work after retiring from the WNBA in 2006 after eight seasons as a professional.

She started by being an assistant coach for Western Kentucky before being poached by Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Her first head coach gig came in 2018 when she was tapped to head Old Dominion for three years.

Afterward, she moved to the vacant Mississippi State head coach role where she stepped down after one season. Her comeback as an assistant coach at Rutgers in Coquese Washington's setup was her attempt to get back into the game.

Washington released a heartfelt statement on Friday afternoon eulogizing her ex-teammate, colleague and friend.

"Today is deeply sad and emotional day for everyone who knew and loved Nikki. Nikki had a big smile and an even bigger heart. She was full of life, energy, and was so much fun to be around. Nikki touched the lives of many because she made it her mission to uplift others and help them achieve whatever dreams and goals they expressed.

She was so devoted to her husband and son, and still gave all of herself to everyone in the program. We will miss her dearly but will keep Nikki's memory alive in our hearts."

There were immediate statements by the official WNBA social media accounts, ex-players and teammates.

