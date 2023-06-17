Freshman sensation Brice Sensabaugh was Ohio State’s best player last season. While he came to college with strong expectations, the fireworks on display from him were just an added benefit to the squad. The 6-foot-6 guard displayed serious handles and shooting skills and rightfully earned a shot at the NBA.

Sensabaugh is a predicted to be a late first-round pick in the NBA draft on June 22. With much to still sharpen on offense side and a whole defensive angle to make up for, he is definitely not an early first-round pick.

There are a few teams that Brice Sensabaugh could benefit this season. As his shot-making and scoring abilities differentiate him from the rest of the pool, a few mock drafts have had interesting projections.

OKC Thunder have the 12th pick, and he is highly coveted by them. Rating him as a mismatch weapon and a dynamic shooter, the Thunder could definitely benefit from him coming off the bench.

Shortly behind OKC, are a few other teams that would benefit from his talents. The Charlotte Hornets at No. 27 and Utah Jazz at No. 28 could choose him if he's still available. With the versatility of his game, even the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans are predicted to be going after him.

As the draft commences, it will be interesting to see which franchise lands this talented baller.

A year to remember for Brice Sensabaugh

Brice Sensabaugh walked into his freshman year at college after putting up some big-time numbers during his senior season in high school. A four-star recruit, Sensabaugh started off his collegiate campaign coming off the bench. After proving that he was an excellent shot-maker, he earned his spot on the starting squad, starting 22 of 33 games.

Sensabaugh averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 50/41/81. This not only got him a ticket to the draft, but also got him recognition. He made the All-Big 10 third team and the conference's all-freshman team. He was even named the Big 10 Freshman of the Week for three straight weeks as well.

It may have been a losing season for the Buckeyes (16-19), but the guard definitely made his mark. As he takes his next steps, he will be a pumped 20-year-old.

