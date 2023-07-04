Churchill Downs announced Monday that Hall of Famer Bob Baffert's suspension will continue at least through 2024.

The horse racing complex, famous for hosting the annual Kentucky Derby, suspended the legendary horse trainer in 2021 when Medina Spirit, a horse Baffert trained, failed a post-race drug test. Medina Spirit was the seventh horse trained under Baffert to win the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert's suspension was supposed to end after this year's derby. However, Churchill Downs stated that the trainer will stay suspended through 2024 "based on continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing."

Medina Spirit's failed drug test was just the tip of the iceberg, as Baffert already had 29 additional failed drug tests on his resume. The failed drug tests are not a one-time issue with Baffert, and the repeated failures point to a systemic compliance issue under his training.

The following section explores how Bob Baffert feels about the suspension, his long-time passion for the Arizona Wildcats basketball program, and what's next for the legendary horse trainer.

Bob Baffert's reaction to the suspension

Bob Baffert was shocked at the news of the extension of the suspension.

"I'm at a loss to understand Churchill Downs' latest action to suspend me," Baffert said following the announcement.

Baffert initially stated that there was no wrongdoing on his part following Medina Spirit's failed drug test. He ran the gambit of excuses from human urine-tainted hay ingestion to cancel culture.

Eventually, Baffert disclosed that they used an ointment for a skin reaction called Otomax, which contains the illegal substance betamethasone.

What is Baffert's connection to Arizona basketball?

Bob Baffert is an Arizona Wildcats alumnus and an avid Wildcats basketball fan for several decades. Baffert has lived his fandom several ways, even appearing on ESPN's "College GameDay" sporting his Arizona gear.

Bafferts not only supports the Wildcats, but he merges his fandom into his horse training profession. He named one of his horses "Midnight Lute" in honor of former Wildcats head coach Lute Olson.

As legend would have it, Olson once swooped in and landed highly-coveted recruit Tom Tolbert from under then UNLV Head Coach Jerry Tarkanian's nose at the last minute. Hence the name "Midnight Lute."

What's next for Baffert?

Although not allowed at Churchill Downs, Bob Baffert was able to return to Triple Crown racing this year, and in victorious fashion. Baffert's horse National Treasure upset the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, to win the Preakness Stakes.

Baffert will remain in the horse racing business for the time being. The 70-year-old has a complicated legacy. No trainer can match Baffert's unparalleled success, but the repeated drug test failures loom over his resume.

Baffert is looking for a path forward, even if, for now, that doesn't include Churchill Downs.

