PETA calls out Jack Harlow for glamorizing horse racing in Churchill Downs music video, urges singer to donate profits 

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, has called out American singer and rapper Jack Harlow for glamorizing horse racing as a sport in the latest music video for his single Churchill Downs featuring Drake. The NGO has urged the artist to donate the profits from the song to racehorses and thoroughbreds discarded from the industry. The animal rights organization noted that the industry discards 7500 horses for slaughter every year.

A still from the music video (Image via Jack Harlow / Youtube)

PETA's Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement:

“Jack Harlow’s glamorized portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry. Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable, and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses.”

PETA further noted that twenty-four horses died at Churchill Downs in the last year. Trainers use cocktails of drugs ‘to enhance horses performance and force them to run through painful injuries, which increases the risk of catastrophic breakdowns,’ as per PETA.

Jack Harlow shoots new music video in Churchill Downs with Drake

Story continues below ad

Churchill Downs is a horse racing complex located on Central Avenue in south Louisville, Kentucky, as per Wikipedia. The venue opened in 1875, and is known for hosting the annual Kentucky Derby.

Louisville-based Jack Harlow released his new music video for Churchill Downs featuring Drake on June 1, which was filmed during the Kentucky Derby last month. The two artists can be seen getting enthusiastic over the wagers they placed in the video, and then the scene shifts to slow motion footage of the races with Drake and Harlow rapping from the sidelines.

As the song concludes, Drake sings,

"Kentucky Derby races, my presence in the spot is so abrasive / Boxed at the Churchill Downs, that's motivation"

Last month, the two artists were spotted at the Kentucky Derby for the shoot. During an interview with NBC sports, Drake said:

“I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy (Harlow). And we’re drunk.”

Story continues below ad

He later clarified that Harlow had been sober and he had been the inebriated one.

According to Harlow, he decided to bet on the same horse as Drake but ended up losing a lot of money. Speaking about working with Drake, Harlow noted that he added more bars to his verse after the 6 God singer turned in his:

“The moment he did it. He went stupid… I feel like that’s one of my best verses. But he went so crazy that I was like, ‘Yo I’m gonna have to add bars or everyone’s gonna say he bodied me on my sh*t.'”

Harlow has announced his North America tour that is scheduled to take place in September 2022. The tour will be in support of his recently released album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Story continues below ad

Jack Harlow collaborates with KFC

Meanwhile, Harlow partnered with KFC to curate a special meal. He picked his favorite dishes off the menu, including his childhood favorites, which were then combined with some KFC classics and more recent dishes to create the meal. Harlow’s meal included mac & cheese, secret recipe fries, a chicken sandwich, lemonade, and a side of ranch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far