Why did Dan Hurley reject Lakers HC job? Exploring potential reasons behind decision to stay at UConn

The drama surrounding UConn Huskies men's basketball coach Dan Hurley and him potentially leaving for the LA Lakers coaching job has reportedly ended, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi. After reportedly turning down a six-year, $70 million contract to coach the Purple and Gold, there are a lot of reasons why Dan Hurley is staying in Connecticut.

Let's take a deeper dive into the probable reasons why Dan Hurley made the decision to stay with the UConn Huskies.

Reasons why Dan Hurley rejected the Lakers HC job?

Not about money but power

The LA Lakers reportedly offered $11.7 million per year, which would have made Dan Hurley the fifth-highest-paid coach next season. However, it is not always about the money and could be more about power.

With LA general manager Rob Pelinka's influence in the team, the power structure may not have been to Hurley's liking. He might have felt that dynamic was not in place for a successful partnership and thus forced Hurley to reject the offer.

A chance at history

The Lakers job would have been nice but the ability to do something only done once is priceless. The only other coach in NCAA men's basketball history to win three consecutive national championships was John Wooden with the UCLA Bruins. Chasing history could have been the biggest motivation behind keeping Hurley in Storrs.

Not the right job

Dan Hurley is a coach who has stayed on the East coast as he has coached at Wagner, Rhode Island and UConn. Moving to the opposite coast of the United States after growing up in Jersey City, New Jersey, may not be in his plans.

Coaching UConn is the dream

The UConn Huskies are reportedly ready to give Dan Hurley another contract extension just one year after signing a six-year deal. While he has said he would like to coach in the NBA, maybe building a successful national championship contender and being one of the greatest college basketball coaches on the planet is legitimately his preferred option.

