Why was Matt Crenshaw fired? Looking at potential reasons behind IUPUI HC's dismissal

The IUPUI Jaguars decided to make some shifts in their men's basketball program, and coach Matt Crenshaw has been fired by the program.

The Jaguars had a disappointing 6-26 season (2-18 Horizon League) and were eliminated in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Athletic director Luke Bosso thanked Matt Crenshaw in the press release announcing the decision.

"I want to thank Coach Crenshaw for his countless contributions to the IUPUI basketball program as a student-athlete, assistant coach and ultimately as head coach.

"These decisions are never easy and aren't taken lightly, but we wish Matt nothing but the best going forward." h/t IUPUI Athletics

It will be interesting to see who the IUPUI Jaguars hire to take over for Crenshaw.

He coached the program for three years and went 14-79 overall and went 5-52 in Horizon League action. The Jags never finished higher than 10th in the conference in any season he was the coach for.

Why did the IUPUI Jaguars fire Matt Crenshaw?

It's always difficult to get rid of someone who has connections to the school, but that's what the IUPUI Jaguars did with Matt Crenshaw.

One reason is something mentioned earlier, as he was unable to get the team to enough wins to be successful. Just looking at his record - winning less than five games per season in the Horizon League - makes it difficult to justify keeping him around.

Moreover, the inability to build a program that at least is showing that it's trending in the correct direction. The team was brutal, as ESPN has the Jaguars at 396th in scoring (65.9 points per game) and 495th in total rebounds (29.5 rebounds per game).

Losing the final 12 games of this season makes it difficult to give Crenshaw a fourth year after not seeing much improvement on a yearly basis.

It will be interesting to see if Crenshaw continues his coaching career as an assistant or if he does not get a job again. Only time will tell.

