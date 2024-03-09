Will Boise State make the 2024 March Madness? Breaking down the Broncos' NCAA Tournament 2024 odds

The Boise State Broncos are chasing their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance with a 21-9 record this season, with one game remaining in the regular season against No. 21 San Diego State.

The Broncos have yet to make it into the AP Top 25 this season and are tied with Nevada for second place in the Mountain West Conference, one game behind Utah State.

As March Madness quickly approaches, do the Boise State Broncos have an impressive enough resume to earn a tournament bid this season? We will break down their chances of being included in college basketball's biggest stage.

Will the Boise State Broncos make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Boise State Broncos are locked to make another NCAA Tournament appearance this season. They are 21-9 and await Friday's matchup against No. 21 San Diego State on the road.

Boise State is looking to end its 2023-24 regular season on a strong note and is 5-1 in its previous six games. The Broncos have also had key wins over VCU, Saint Mary's, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State and New Mexico this season.

Boise State Broncos NCAA Tournament history

The Broncos have made the NCAA Tournament nine times in the school's 54 seasons. However, they have yet to win a tournament game, going 0-9. The team owns the unfortunate record for most NCAA Tournament games played without a win.

Boise State's highest seeding came in 2022 as the eighth seed in the west, but the school would lose in the round of 64 to ninth seed Memphis 64-53.

Boise State Broncos March Madness odds

According to TeamRankings, the Boise State Broncos have a 95.7% chance of earning a March Madness bid and a 12.2% chance of an automatic bid by winning the Mountain West Conference championship.

The Broncos have a 0.9% chance of making a Final Four run and a 0.1% chance of winning the championship. They are projected to be a nine-seed according to ESPN's bracketology and a 10-seed according to TeamRankings.

Boise State Broncos Strengths

Opponent points per game

Offensive rating

Defensive rating

Free throws per game

Opponent rebounds

Boise State Broncos Weakness

Blocks

Assists

Steals

Field goal attempts

Boise State Broncos quadrant records

Quad 1: 5-4

5-4 Quad 2: 3-5

3-5 Quad 3: 3-0

3-0 Quad 4: 8-0

