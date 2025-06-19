Will Drake Powell get drafted in 2025? Exploring UNC star's NBA Draft prospects

Drake Powell is one of the collegiate stars who's moving to the NBA after just one season in the NCAA. He declared for the 2025 NBA Draft after playing his freshman year with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Powell becoming a one-and-done player surprised college hoops fans, as he didn't set the world alight in his first season with UNC. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.1 dimes in 37 games in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. He made 24 starts under coach Hubert Davis and averaged 25.5 minutes per contest.

Drake Powell helped North Carolina reach the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, recording six points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in the Tar Heels' First Four win over San Diego State.

Powell played his final game for UNC in the opening round of this year's March Madness, amassing eight points, seven boards, four dimes, one block and one steal in a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss.

Is Drake Powell eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft?

Drake Powell is eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, having played one season in college. He declared for this year's draft in April, announcing his decision on Instagram.

Powell had the option to return to college for another NCAA season before the May 28 deadline but decided to remain in the draft.

Powell was among the 75 players invited to participate in last month's NBA Draft Combine, impressing scouts with his leaping ability. He led the field in standing vertical leap, posting a 37.5-inch mark. He was also first in the max vertical leap department, with a 43-inch jump.

Drake Powell's NBA Draft landing spots

#1 Boston Celtics

What made Drake Powell so bullish about his chances in this year's draft is his unique skill set. He's a weapon on the defensive end, capable of guarding multiple positions on the court from 1 to 5, which fits perfectly for teams employing switching schemes defensively.

One team linked to Powell is Boston. There's a need for Powell, with Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined for the 2025-26 NBA season because of an Achilles injury suffered in the playoffs against the New York Knicks. Boston holds the No. 28 pick in this year's draft and could pounce on Powell if he's available late in the first round.

#2 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Photo: Imagn

The 2024-25 season proved to be a disaster for the Sacramento Kings, who missed the playoffs for a second straight year after finishing with a 40-42 overall record. Owner Vivek Ranadive traded away star player De'Aaron Fox in the middle of the season, dealing him to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-way deal.

The Kings went from having a backcourt combo of Fox and Tyrese Haliburton to starting DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Sacramento will be eager to find a wing player to complement Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and others.

That person could be Drake Powell if he's available when Sacramento makes its selection with the No. 42 pick in the second round.

#3 LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are one team that would look to address their wing depth in this year's draft. Having another 3-and-D guy would be beneficial for the Clippers, with star player Kawhi Leonard is injury-prone.

The Clippers could be enticed to use their No. 30 pick in the first round to select Drake Powell. The former UNC star possesses a 7-foot wingspan, a valuable tool on the defensive end.

Powell also showed glimpses of his offensive talent at North Carolina, shooting 48.3% from the floor, including 37.9% from beyond the arc.

