"Will they be facing Longwood?" - College hoops world hilariously reacts to Antonio Brown picking Morehead State to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament

College basketball fans were amused by the latest X (formerly Twitter) post of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, who played in the NFL from 2010 to 2021, replied to NCAA March Madness' post on X, which depicted the brackets for the tournament. He boldly claimed that No. 14 seed Morehead State will win this year's NCAA Tournament.

Fans on X had varied reactions to Brown's declaration. One user asked the former NFL player if he wanted Longwood to be Morehead State's opponent in the final.

One user felt that Brown was thinking of an NCAA women's basketball match on January 2, 2011, where Morehead State won over Longwood, 82-79.

Another even invited Brown to visit Morehead State in his spare time.

Other users saw it as if Brown was presenting his funny side on X.

Some fans took it seriously, with one user mentioning Terrence Shannon Jr, the star player of Morehead State's first-round rivals Illinois.

Brown's tweet about Morehead State winning the NCAA title has generated 3.7 million views and over 10,000 likes.

Morehead State Eagles to face Illinois in the first round of the East Regional Tournament

Morehead State Preston Spradlin will have more work to do in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Ohio Valley Conference final over Little Rock.

The Morehead State Eagles will have their hands full in the NCAA Tournament as they were bracketed in the East Region. They will face No. 3 seed Illinois in the first round at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

If Morehead State forces an upset, they need to get past the winner of BYU-Duquesne pairing in the second round. Other teams that are in Omaha are Washington State, Drake, Iowa State and South Dakota State.

This will be the Eagles' ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The last time they qualified was in 2021, when the No. 3 seed West Virginia beat the Eagles 84-67 in the first round.

The East Region is considered as one of the toughest brackets in the tournament. It also has the presence of defending champion UConn Huskies and Auburn Tigers.

