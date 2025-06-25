Will Kasparas Jakucionis get drafted in 2025? Illinois star's NBA draft chances explored

As Wednesday's NBA Draft first round approaches, Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis is likely about to become a very wealthy young man. After one season of college basketball, the lanky point guard prospect is one of the most sought after prospects in the NBA's incoming class. Here's a look at how Jakucionis rose to prominence and where he might land on Wednesday.

Is Jakuconis eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft?

Kasparas Jakucionis could be a top ten pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft first round. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

Yes, the Illinois standout is draft eligible and chose to enter the draft. The 6-foot-6 Lithuanian guard played his lone season of college basketball at Illinois. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Jakucionis shot 44% overall, 32% on 3-pointers and 85% at the free throw line.

The outstanding guard led Illinois to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where his squad suffered a season-ending loss to Kentucky. Jakucionis had 10 20+ point game in his season with the Illini. He came one rebound shy of a triple-double in Illinois's first round NCAA Tournament game with Xavier.

Jakucionis's NBA Draft landing spots

1.Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hold the eighth pick in Wednesday's draft and have long been linked with Jakucionis. The Nets actually hold five first-round picks in Wednesday's draft, so picking the Nets as a landing spot is almost cheating-- they hold over 15% of the picks, so of course, Jakucionis could end up there.

But he's an elite point guard prospect who could still be on the board when Brooklyn picks first at the eighth slot. While Brooklyn has some scoring punch at the guard positions, nobody can run the show on the Nets roster. Jakucionis's three-level scoring and nearly five assists per game in the Big Ten demonstrates why he's a solid pick.

2. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hold the 12th pick and would apparently love to nab Jakucionis, if he happens to slide that far. Chicago has a glut of backcourt players, but most are fairly disposable. It's entirely plausible that the Bulls could take Jakucionis to upgrade from Coby White or an aging Josh Giddey in the backcourt.

Frankly, it doesn't hurt that Jakucionis played at Illinois. The Bulls aren't going to nab an unqualified player in the name of fan interest, but where there's a solid point guard fit who happens to also be a familiar name, that's almost certainly not a problem for Chicago.

3. Boston Celtics

With a bevy of pre-draft trades, the Celtics are obviously going in strong on rebuilding their team. Rumors of the Celtics trying to trade up in the draft are circulating, and many are speculating that Jakucionis could be the object of their ultimate plan.

Jrue Holiday has been dealt by the Celtics and Derrick White is seemingly on the back end of his career. It wouldn't be shocking if the Celtics bundled their two late first-round picks and some players into a move to take Jakucionis.

What do you think of Jakucionis's NBA Draft stock? Which team would you like to see land him? Share below in our comments section!

