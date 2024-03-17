Will Oregon make March Madness 2024? Breaking down the Ducks' NCAA Tournament odds

Oregon is one of the teams trying to make it to the 2024 March Madness and was successful by winning the Pac-12 Tournament final against Colorado on Saturday. The victory gave the Ducks their 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in team history.

Before the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon was the dark horse to capture the title, but Arizona, Washington State, and Colorado were there to disrupt their path.

The four teams met in the semifinals and fourth-seed Oregon stunned top-ranked Arizona, 67-59, to secure a meeting with No. 3 Colorado, who surprised second-seed Washington State, 68-52.

Then, in the final, the Ducks outplayed the Buffaloes, 75-68 to grab the automatic March Madness berth.

N'Faly Dante had a perfect night for Oregon, scoring 25 points, on 12-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw area. He also had nine rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block for the Dana Altman-mentored squad, which won its sixth conference title in school history.

How do Oregon basketball's NCAA Tournament records look?

Including this season, Oregon has made it to 18 NCAA Tournaments. The first time they competed in March Madness was in 1939 and they went all the way, winning the championship over Ohio State, 46-33.

After winning their only title, they reached the tournament 17 more times and made it to their second Final Four in 2017 under Altman. This marked the longest span between appearances in NCAA history.

They made it to the Elite Eight seven times and had eight appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, with the last in 2021.

Oregon basketball March Madness odds

The Ducks were unranked in the AP and Coaches Poll and were fourth in the Pac-12 Conference regular season standings behind Colorado, Washington State, and Arizona. However, Oregon's odds may change following Saturday's Pac-12 Tournament victory.

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

Oregon basketball strengths

Points in the paint

Dante has proven to be an immovable force inside the paint for Oregon. He scored 24 of the Ducks' 46 inside points. The 6-foot-11 center from Mali even outscored the Colorado team inside the shaded area as the Buffaloes tallied 20.

Moving forward, expect Altman to devise a strategy that will fully harness Dante's post plays, as it would come in handy in the NCAA Tournament.

Defense

Oregon's defense in the Pac-12 final was so stingy that the Buffaloes turned the ball over 13 times. The Ducks recorded 10 steals, giving them more opportunities to score in the championship game.

Oregon basketball weaknesses

Three-point shooting

When you have an effective inside presence on your team, chances are you're likely weak at outside shooting. That is the case for Oregon, who shot 34.1% from the 3-point area in the regular season.

They've been exposed even further in the Pac-12 final, as they made 2 out of 17 attempts outside the perimeter.

