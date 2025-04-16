Will Riley NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Illinois forward ft. Orlando Magic

Illinois has suffered another outstanding freshman loss to the NBA Draft with news that sixth man Will Riley is going pro. Riley had an exceptional freshman campaign and is projected as a likely first round pick in the upcoming draft. The 6-foot-8 forward is still fairly raw, but is an intriguing NBA prospect.

In his lone season of college basketball, Riley averaged 12.6 points and 4.1 boards per game. Riley connected on 33% of his 3-point shots and was a capable three-level scorer. Riley's skill set is solid, but his production was inconsistent. For instance, in two NCAA Tournament games, he had 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting against Xavier and five points on 1-for-7 shooting against Kentucky.

Riley has work to do, but has shown NBA potential. Here's a rundown of five potential NBA landing spots for Riley.

Top 5 NBA Draft landing spots for Will Riley

The oft-injured Joel Embiid could be a teammate for Will Riley with the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid make a solid core for the 76ers, at least if Embiid is ever healthy. But there's plenty of room for supporting players in that roster. A host of veterans are around, but Philly will look to create some financial space for action and will likely clear some space for a promising forward like Riley. Riley and rookie Justin Edwards would team well together. The 76ers could be a solid fit here.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Likewise, the Spurs have their 1-2 punch with Victor Wembanyama and DeAaron Fox. The team could use some scoring punch at the other three spots, particularly at forward. Riley's ability to either create his own shot or work as a perimeter threat means that he'd fit in well in San Antonio. This could be a spot for Riley's NBA career.

3. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have a developing young roster that is a bit thin at the forward spot. Chicago has loaded up on guards, and would benefit from a wing who is both a capable scorer and a decent rebounder. Chicago's defense has been an Achilles heel and while Riley isn't noted as a defender, he'd be an improvement over many of the current players.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are also young and developing, but their problems are generally at the offensive end of the floor. The Nets were 29th in the NBA this season in scoring. Cam Thomas is an elite scoring guard, but the small forward spot is a weakness on the Brooklyn roster. Riley's offensive skill set could get him immediate minutes with the Nets.

1. Orlando Magic

The Magic were 28th in the NBA in scoring this year. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are a solid pair of forwards. That said, they combined to miss about a third of the season. Additionally, Riley's defensive chops and quickness are enough that she could play the shooting guard role in Orlando. Adding an oversized guard who could put the ball in the basket feels like a great fit.

What do you think of Riley's NBA Draft situation? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

