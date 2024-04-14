WNBA Draft Projection for UCLA players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The UCLA Bruins are coming off one of their most successful seasons. The Bruins went 27-7 last season and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They advanced to the Sweet 16 but fell 78-69 to LSU, which ended their season.

UCLA was a talented team that featured many young players who will be returning next season. However, the Bruins will be without one of their key starters, as she's entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Here's a look at the projections and where players from UCLA could land in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Also Read: WATCH: Top WNBA draft prospect Angel Reese knocks down NBA 3s consistently while training with pro level basketball trainers

UCLA draft prospects and projections

Charisma Osborne, Guard

Projection: Round One, Pick No. 11, New York Liberty

UCLA senior guard Charisma Osborne is an expected late-first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She elected to forgo the WNBA Draft last year and return to UCLA for a fifth and final season.

Osborne is projected to be selected by last year's Eastern Conference champions, the New York Liberty. She would be a solid fit for the Liberty due to her elite ability to defend on the perimeter.

As good as the Liberty were last season, they finished towards the bottom of the league in steals and were middle of the pack in terms of opponent points per game. The best option for the Liberty would be to take the player who is a two-time Pac-12 All-Defense and four-time All-Pac-12.

Osborne is also a decent scorer, averaging 14.9 points in her career, along with 5.6 rebounds per game as well. However, the biggest flaw in her game is her lack of efficiency in shooting. She shoots 38.1% from the field and 38.1% from the deep.

She saw a rise in her shooting averages during last season, but her scoring and rebounding numbers had a slight drop from the season prior. Osborne was a projected top-10 WNBA Draft pick last year but chose to use her final year of eligibility and return to UCLA.

Osborne played all five seasons with the Bruins and has been a starter each year. She didn't have her best scoring performances through three games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, averaging just 9.3 points.

However, she showed flashes of why she's worthy of a first-round selection, as she finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the Bruin's first-round tournament matchup against California Baptist.

Which team do you think will select Charisma Osborne in the 2024 WNBA Draft? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: When can college players go to WNBA? Exploring NCAA rule book for women's basketball

Poll : Do you think Charisma Osborne will be selected in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion