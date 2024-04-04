WNBA Draft tracker: Full list of stars who have declared ft. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more

The WNBA Draft is less than two weeks away and will boast one of the most talented draft classes in women's basketball history. From reigning champions to scoring record-breakers, the year's class is loaded from top to bottom.

The NCAA Tournament is wrapping up, and some players on teams that have been eliminated from the tournament are preparing for the next step in their basketball careers.

With Angel Reese announcing via a profile on Vogue on Wednesday that she will enter the WNBA Draft, here's an updated look at the stars who have declared.

Full list of stars who have declared for the WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Caitlin Clark announced in late February that she would not be returning to Iowa for her final season of eligibility and would instead enter the WNBA Draft. Clark is the expected No. 1 overall pick for the Indiana Fever this year.

She's the biggest name entering the WNBA Draft this year after a record-breaking four-year career with the Hawkeyes. Clark leads the nation in scoring average this season, with 32.0 points per game, and is first in assist average, with 9.0.

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Cameron Brink announced on social media that this would be her final season with Stanford and that she would be entering the WNBA Draft.

She's one of the top defensive players in women's college basketball and is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft. She has the unique combination of size and agility to excel at the next level.

Brink won the national championship with Stanford during her freshman season in 2020–2021. This was Brink's fourth season with the Cardinal, and she averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.

Angel Reese, LSU

After falling to Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday, LSU forward Angel Reese had just 48 hours to determine whether she would declare for the WNBA Draft or return for another season with the Tigers.

Reese announced on Wednesday afternoon that she would elect to go pro and declare for the WNBA Draft.

"I've done everything I wanted to do in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship. I've gotten (SEC) Player of the Year. I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro-and be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I am ready."

Reese played her first two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU for her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 18.6 points and was second in the country in rebounding average, with 13.4 boards per game.

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards announced before the start of the NCAA Tournament that this would be her final tournament, having declared for the WNBA Draft. Fellow UConn Husky Paige Bueckers elected to return to the team next season, but Edwards will be on her way to the pros.

For UConn this season, Edwards averaged 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals — all career highs in those categories. Her current draft projection places her among the top-10 picks this year.

Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado

Colorado guard Laylyn Sherrod will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft after five seasons with the Buffaloes. Sherrod is not projected to be a high overall draft selection, but she has a strong upside.

Sherrod saw career highs in scoring average, assists and field goal percentage this season. She averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5% in her fifth and final season.

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

At six-foot-seven, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso is a solid presence in the paint.

With her immense potential, she's predicted to be selected among the top three picks in the draft. She announced via a post on Instagram that she would enter the WNBA Draft after leading South Carolina to the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Cardoso spent her first season at Syracuse before transferring to South Carolina in 2021. She took home a national title in her first season with the Gamecocks, coming off the bench in all 36 games.

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson may not be one of the biggest names entering the draft this year, but she's an extremely talented fifth-year senior with the potential to thrive at the next level.

Jackson just completed her fifth season of college basketball and is projected to be a top-five pick in the draft. She attended Mississippi State for three seasons before moving to Tennessee, where she spent the next two years.

With 20.2 points per game this season, her scoring average placed her at 23rd in the country in that category. Moreover, she averaged 2.3 assists, 8.2 rebounds, and 33.8% three-point shooting.

