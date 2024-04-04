Is LSU out of March Madness? Taking a close look at Kim Mulkey's 2024 NCAA tournament journey

LSU's journey in the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament was one of the most followed. With Kim Mulkey's guiding hand and Angel Reese's star power, the defending champions entered the tournament hoping to secure back-to-back titles.

However, their campaign ended as they were beaten, 87-94 in the Elite 8 by Iowa. Led by Caitlin Clark's 41-point tally, the battle was considered a rematch of the 2023 title clash between the two, where LSU beat Iowa to end their hopes of winning their first title in the program's history.

On the other hand, LSU's Angel Reese could only score 17 points in her 36-minute playtime. However, she secured an impressive 20 rebounds and 4 assists for the team.

Star guard Flau'jae Johnson was the top scorer for LSU with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Mikaylah Williams also made an important contribution by scoring 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Also Read: Top 10 funniest memes as Caitlin Clark's Iowa sends Angel Reese's LSU packing

LSU's March Madness journey started with a 60-70 win over Rice in the first round. It was followed by a second-round win over Middle Tennessee with a score of 56-83.

In the Sweet Sixteen, LSU defeated UCLA in a close battle with the final score reading 78-69.

Kim Mulkey and LSU walked off during the National Anthem before the match

The Elite Eight game also lent itself to controversy when defending champions LSU walked off the court during the American national anthem before the game. Kim Mulkey later explained the reason:

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine where we are on the floor then they come off at the 12-minute mark. We come in and we do our pre-game stuff. I'm sorry, listen, that's nothing intentionally done," said Mulkey.

Expand Tweet

Kim Mulkey will be disappointed with the campaign this year, but there are heaps of positives to take home from the experience. LSU lit up the tournament while their run lasted, and that did elevate the quality of the tournament.

Also Read: Who does Iowa play next? Taking a look at Caitlin Clark's Final Four opponents in 2024 March Madness

Do you think LSU's absence from the National Anthem was justified? Let us know in the comments section.