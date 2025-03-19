Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions: Top teams that are geared up to go all the way ft. Paige Bueckers' UConn

The Women's NCAA Tournament begins on Wednesday with the First Four. Eight teams will compete for the four final spots in March Madness. While these games should be exciting, it is far more interesting to look at which teams will reach the Final Four.

Last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks won the tournament after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the National Championship Game. This season, the Gamecocks should contend again, but which other teams should be in the mix to reach the Final Four and potentially win it all?

Four teams most likely to reach the Final Four of the Women's NCAA Tournament from each side of the bracket

#1 UCLA

When looking at teams that could reach the Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament, it is hard to avoid looking at the top seeds. In the top left section of the bracket, UCLA will compete with other top contenders like LSU, Baylor and NC State. However, we predict that UCLA will overcome them all to reach the Final Four.

The Bruins won the Big Ten Tournament in dominant fashion and look like one of the best teams in college basketball. They only have two losses this season, both to USC. Fortunately for them, USC is in a different section of the bracket.

#2 South Carolina

The defending national champions should be favorites to get out of their section of the bracket in the NCAA Tournament. As the top seed in the top right section of the bracket, the Gamecocks are heavily favored to make a deep run and possibly repeat as champions.

South Carolina won the SEC Tournament without much difficulty and has had a dominant season as a whole. It had three losses this season to UCLA, Texas and UConn.

#3 UConn

UConn is only the No. 2 seed in its section of the bracket behind USC. However, unlike USC, UConn won its conference tournament and are rounding into form at the right time. It has won 10 games in a row and look like it has overcome some early season struggles.

We predict that the Huskies will defeat USC in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four. The driving force will be Paige Bueckers as she continues to establish herself as one of the best players in the nation.

#4 TCU

TCU is the second seed in the bottom right section of the bracket. It is the most difficult section of the bracket to predict as TCU, Texas and Notre Dame all look like teams that could make the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. However, we are predicting TCU to come out on top.

The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 Tournament and have dominated all season. They have won 10 games in a row and appear to be rounding into form at the right time to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

