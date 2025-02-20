“Would never tolerate that in a guy, why you tolerating it in girl’s basketball?”: When Geno Auriemma stayed firm on his mentality of women equality

Geno Auriemma has long been a huge advocate for equality in sports. The UConn coach discussed that topic during a chat with author Brett Ledbetter in the "Somebody's Gotta Tell The Truth" episode of his "What Drives Winning" series, which premiered on YouTube on Jan. 28, 2019.

Auriemma admitted that he feels sorry for his players because of the stuff he puts them through during practice. He made it clear, though, that the treatment he gives his female players wouldn't be any different if they were male. For the UConn coach, excellence doesn't know gender.

"This idea that girls should play different than guys. Like you would never expect that from a guy. You would never tolerate that in a guy. So, why you tolerating it in girls’ basketball?" Auriemma asked (Timestamp 3:13).

Auriemma likened that scenario to a parent taking his son and daughter to the best swimming coach in America to achieve their dream of making the Olympic team. The coach handled the kids' training differently, though, based on their gender, a method that Auriemma doesn't agree with.

"Whatever you expect from that guy, that’s what you should expect from that girl. That’s how we do it and that’s not gonna change as long as I’m the coach there," Auriemma said (Timestamp 3:47).

"I think too many coaches coach girls like they're girls, so they end up playing like girls. I know I can’t be politically correct in this business and that’s all the goddamn truth."

Geno Auriemma's bid to win a record 12th NCAA title with UConn remains right on track

There is a method to Geno Auriemma's madness and the results speak for themselves. He has won a record 11 national championships during his 40-year reign as UConn Huskies coach, all of which came from 1995 to 2016.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. (Credits: IMAGN)

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies are on track to win their 12th NCAA title this 2024-25 season, carrying a 25-3 overall record and a perfect 15-0 slate in the Big East Conference following their 42-point win over the Seton Hall Pirates at Walsh Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

They bolstered their championship credentials after recording a 29-point upset victory on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks over the weekend, with UConn moving up to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press rankings.

