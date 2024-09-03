"Yall are so cute together": College hoops fans react as Miami's Haley Cavinder and NFL BF Jake Ferguson dance after TE's tattoo reveal

College basketball fans have been getting so much of Haley Cavinder and her boyfriend Jake Ferguson's moments lately. The couple has been openly displaying their affection for each other and their recent TikTok video has the internet swooning.

On Sunday, Cavinder shared a dance video with her NFL beau on TikTok. They were vibing to the song 'Life We Live' by Project Pa, featuring Edgar Fletcher and Namond Lumpkin, in the streets of Chicago.

"chi town," the caption read.

Fans were quick to gush over the clip.

"Yall are so cute together 🫶🏼🔥🔥🔥," one wrote in the comments.

"Power couple," another fan commented.

"Best TE in the NFL go cowboys," one fan praised the Dallas tight end.

"about that time," Cavinder replied to the comment.

"I have you and him on my fantasy team" another added.

Meanwhile, some were not happy with Jake Ferguson spending so much time with her girlfriend and were concerned that it could impact his NFL career.

"his a** needs to be in dallas preparing for the browns," one fan commented.

"Let my guy train 😢" another wrote.

Jake Ferguson gets a new tattoo of Haley Cavinder's name on his finger

After more than a year of dating, Miami star Haley Cavinder's boyfriend Jake Ferguson took his commitment to the next level by getting a tattoo of her name on his finger.

On Saturday, the 5-foot-6 guard shared a TikTok video where the Cowboys star revealed a new tattoo he got of Cavinder's name. The video begins with Haley lip-syncing to Beyonce's "Sweet Dreams" while she playfully pulls Ferguson by his finger, revealing the tattoo, what appears to be her initials "H.C", on his right ring finger.

"4liferrrrrr," Cavinder captioned the post.

The rumor about Haley Cavinder and Ferguson's relationship first started in September last year when fans noticed her sporting Cowboys gear and jersey on her social media post.

"He DM’d me. He likes to say I DM’d him, but I didn’t," Cavinder explained how things started during a Q&A with her sister Hanna, per the New York Post. "I was in Fort Lauderdale at the time. He has a place in Florida as well and we went on a date and just kinda met up — and then hung out for 10 days straight."

Haley Cavinder came out of retirement in 2023 and decided to join TCU for her final college season but in April this year, she de-committed from TCU and returned to Miami.

