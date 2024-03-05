"You don't have to break a man's record to be recognized": Lisa Bluder's take on $3.1 million NIL valued Caitlin Clark's soaring popularity

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder has shared a unique take on the soaring popularity of Caitlin Clark, who recently broke Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division I scoring record across all genders. Bluder believes that a woman doesn't need to break a man's record to be recognized.

When asked about her player's latest achievement, Bluder hopes that Clark's record-breaking feat will further advance women's sports.

“I hope it advances women’s sports even more. But to me, you don’t have to break a man’s record to be recognized," she said.

For Bluder, Clark's rewriting of the women's basketball history books was more significant than breaking the all-gender mark.

"I think breaking Lynette's record was significant. I admire Pistol Pete but at the same time I just don't want that to be the bar in women's athletics," the Iowa coach said.

Previously, Bluder criticized the NCAA for not recognizing Woodard’s achievement, saying that it hurt the players who played during that era.

“There’s no reason that shouldn’t be the true record. At a school like Iowa, which is so rich in AIAW history, I just want to make sure we acknowledge Lynette’s accomplishments in the game of basketball,” she said.

Caitlin Clark's stock surges due to record-breaking feats

Clark, whose NIL value is pegged at $3.1 million by On3.com, gained a bigger following this year due to her recent record-breaking quests in the ongoing NCAA women's basketball tournament.

On February 15, the senior guard broke the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record of Kelsey Plum and 13 days later, she surpassed Woodard's AIAW mark this year.

The 6-foot guard followed it up on Sunday when she surpassed Pete Maravich's record, scoring 35 points and leading the Hawkeyes to a 93-83 victory over Ohio State. She now has 3,685 points and the tally will likely increase as Iowa qualifies for the Big Ten Tournament.

Clark, who recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, was praised by collegiate basketball fans and celebrities for her accomplishment. The list includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, and basketball great Magic Johnson.

