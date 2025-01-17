“You got a bad attitude because you’re always right”: When Geno Auriemma lashed out at Breanna Stewart mid practice

Geno Auriemma had to handle tough-attitude players throughout his career, like Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. He often confronted their strong personalities head-on whenever there were issues regarding their behavior. Auriemma once threw Taurasi out of practice due to her attitude.

In a YouTube video posted by SNY as part of the Huskies All-Access series in November 2013, Auriemma was heard lashing out at Stewart during practice.

"You get a bad attitude because you're always right," the coach told Stewart (5:06), just as the scene cut to a clip of UConn practice.

The previous scene had featured Geno Auriemma delivering a monologue criticizing Stewart's lack of attention.

"The way they guarded Stewie last year, I hope she knows this: it's not the way they're going to guard you this year. You can't stay the same.

"So to take those next steps, you gotta listen; you gotta pay attention, and you gotta keep growing and keep improving and not get caught up in — this is the way I've always done it. Look where it's got me. I'm going to keep doing it this way."

Breanna Stewart had won the Most Outstanding Player award in the NCAA Final Four in 2013. But Auriemma felt that she hadn't improved enough to take her game to the next level, so he wanted to push her further.

Breanna Stewart gives credit to Geno Auriemma for shaping her accountability mindset

Despite the tough words from her coach, WNBA champion Breanna Stewart reflected positively on the impact Geno Auriemma has had on her development as a player.

On the Trophy Room podcast released on Thursday, Stewart told host and three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Unrivaled League about where she felt her ownership mindset came from.

"I think I like taking ownership, kind of came from coach Auriemma, came from UConn," Stewart said.

"I just remember having a conversation with him at one point throughout my career, and he was like, 'No matter what happens on the court, it's your fault.' And I'm in college, and I'm like, okay. ... but as you get older, you kind of understand why things are said that way."

Breanna Stewart and Geno Auriemma won four consecutive national titles together at UConn from 2013 to 2016, completing a historic college basketball dynasty. Stewart went on to win three WNBA championships, three Olympic gold medals, three World Cup gold and two EuroLeague titles.

