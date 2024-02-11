Zaccharie Risacher scouting report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and draft stock prediction

Zaccharie Risacher has had a productive season in his home country France. Moving from ASVEL to Bourg in his final season before the 2024 NBA draft, the 18-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years. Basketball runs in his blood with his father Stephané Risacher being a six time French League All-star.

With the draft just months away, Risacher has established himself as an important player for Bourg in the French Pro A and the EuroCup slates. Here is his scouting report as the NBA gets ready for another European talent.

Zaccharie Risacher scouting report

Measurements

Zaccharie Risacher’s official measurements outside the 2024 NBA Draft is as follows. He is 6 ft. 9 inches tall and weighs around 205 lbs. The French wing has a hefty wingspan of around 6ft. 11 inches, making him a formidable body to counter on the court. These attributes play well in his quest of leaving his mark on the basketball court wherever he goes.

Strengths

Risacher is a typical wing that anyone would want in the NBA. He fits the prototype perfectly with his positional size, his on-court IQ, playmaking and even defense. While he cannot be called world-class in any of those aspects, it is important to remember that he is just 18 years of age and has a lot of time to develop his skills to become a star in the league.

He took part in the 2023 Hoops Summit and showcased his talent to the world last year. Since then, he has moved clubs and emerged as one of the best young players in the whole of Europe. His defensive play has been especially excellent in the current European season and he has shown versatility and adaptability, two traits that would help him a lot once he switches to the NBA in June.

On the offensive side, Risacher has impressed as well. He has been shooting an efficient 56% on two-pointers and 47% on 3-pointers. His off-dribble shot making and affinity to aggressive play give him an X factor that scouts look for in players.

Weaknesses

The main weakness in Zaccharie Risacher's game at the moment is that he isn't exceptional in a jump shot nor does he create many advanced shots. He also isn't much of a prolific scorer and isn't good at attacking defenders in space.

The wing might be requiring a tertiary scoring role early in his NBA career, which could give him time to adapt to the new surroundings and up his game accordingly. He will need a lead playmaker to create opportunities for him while he attacks the basket in a straight line and shows his guarding abilities on defense.

Zaccharie Risacher NBA draft projection

Zaccharie Risacher is the top 3-and-D prospect in this year's draft and looks set to be a top five pick in June. Some experts even suggest that he could go as high as the number one overall pick in a draft that is bereft of any out and out talent like Victor Wembanyama from last year.

The wing is the perfect complimentary piece that many teams would be looking for. He might be headed to the Detroit Pistons to try and help raise the team. The San Antonio Spurs look like another team who could want him.

