How many rounds league is planning for NBA draft? League's decision on draft event explored

The league is planning to turn the 2024 NBA draft into a two-night event. According to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski, the league is finalizing the plan to split the first and second rounds in two successive nights. However, the NBA also needs to get approval from the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association), before making the event official.

The NBA and the NBPA have been in conversation regarding the event it wants to split into June 26 and 27. Reasons behind the league’s decision to expand the event include TV rights and a trade window for the teams.

According to Wojnarowski, the two nights will give TV rights partners an added day to air the program on successive nights. However, the number of rounds will remain two for the event.

Moreover, between two nights, the first round on Wednesday and the second round on Thursday, teams will have enough time to make the trades and come up with the strategy for the second night.

Teams in the league have expressed their frustration in the past regarding the time between the first and the second round of the NBA draft, especially the speed of the second round. Having two different rounds on two different nights will provide teams with more time to make trades.

Top prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA draft is under six months from now and giving any prospect a solid spot in the race isn’t practical. However, several players have been making a big case for themselves in the 2024 NBA draft.

One of the players and also so far the predicted No. 1 pick is Alex Sarr. Born in France, Sarr plays in Australia and has been excellent against the bigger and stronger players in the NBA (National Basketball League) for the Perth Wildcats.

Sarr hails from a basketball family. His father played professional basketball for Senegal and his older brother plays for OKC Thunder. Sarr plays from the center position and is not even 19 yet and stands at 7-foot-1.

Cody Williams is a tall versatile player who plays for Colorado Buffaloes. He has been considered by many as the top draft prospect in the country. He can guard multiple positions and has a high IQ at a very young age.

Williams could be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs and if paired with Victor Wembanyama, they could provide a lethal duo, especially on the defensive side of the floor. Williams’ brother Jalen Williams also plays for the OKC Thunder. He is 19 years old and stands at 6-foot-6.

Zaccharie Risacher is perhaps the best three-point shooting prospect in the 2-24 NBA Draft. At 18 years of age, Risacher is playing for France's LNB Pro A league. He is highly skilled at coming off screens and is highly intelligent in finding open spots for himself.

Risacher is the NBA draft prospect in 2024 and stands as tall as 6-foot-9. He is currently shooting 47 percent from the three-point line. However, defensive assignments aren’t something that he leaves his coach dazzled with.