"Why aren’t they guarding me?": NBA fans spot Chet Holmgren's confused reaction to Wizards' lackluster defense amid 30-point explosion

OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren has been instrumental in the team's success this season, even if it is just his rookie year. With the former Gonzaga Bulldog's competitiveness and skill showcased on his first tour in the league, teams are learning not to slouch on the 7-foot-1 slim monster.

In their most recent game, the Thunder faced the struggling Washington Wizards, who had won only six games approaching midway of the 2023-24 season.

The Wizards found themselves in the lead early in the game as Holmgren began to get his rhythm. The Thunder big man hit basket after basket with little resistance from the opposing team's defense.

Holmgren scoring easy baskets left everyone puzzled that a premier basketball league had a team that kept him wide open, hitting uncontested baskets.

This was noticed by OKC Thunder reporter beat writer Royce Young.

"Chet is 4-4 from 3 and the last two have been completely wide open and he went back down the court with an expression like 'wtf what’s going on here why aren’t they guarding me?'," Young posted on X.

Holmgren ended the game with 31 points hitting an accurate 11-of-14 from the field. He also shot 4-of-5 beyond the three-point line, grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots.

OKC Thunder improves to 24-11 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's hot shooting

After losing back-to-back games, the OKC Thunder found their rhythm once again beating the Washington Wizards by eight points, 136-12, at the Capital One Arnea on Jan. 8.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 31 points, along with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. He also shot 11-of-17 from the field and made two three-point baskets. He got help from Chet Holmgren, who was not far behind with 31 points, five rebounds and four triples.

WATCH: Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combine for 63 points vs Wizards

Jalen Williams also had a notable night with across-the-board stats of 21 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe led the bench charge, combining for 29 points.

For the Wizards, Jordan Poole was the team's top scorer with 24 points, while Kyle Kuzma did 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Tyus Jones scored 18 points and dished nine assists during the loss.

This victory was a bounce-back win by the Thunder after dropping back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. Their record improved to 24-12, and they still hold the second-best record in the NBA Western Conference.

Up next on their schedule is the last road game of their NBA Eastern Conference swing against the gritty Miami Heat on Jan. 10. They return to the Paycom Center to host the Portland Trail Blazers the day after.